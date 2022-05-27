How Kim Kardashian is Bringing Buzz (and Business) to Staten Island E! News UK

Of course, not everyone wants Staten Island to get more attention.

Every summer, Ruby Hernandez, who works in learning and development for an accounting firm and lives near Times Square, escapes to Staten Island with her boyfriend on a quiet beach. “I won’t tell you where it is,” she said.

“If Kim was going there, I would want to take a picture with her, but I wouldn’t want the crowd following,” she said. “I want my beach to remain unknown. It’s nice and quiet and it’s not dirty.

Jan Zabka, a journalist from Prague, traveled to Staten Island last weekend to see the Manhattan skyline from afar. As a tourist, he said he was much more interested in seeing another female celebrity, the one in copper: the Statue of Liberty.

Mr Borelli, the town councillor, said he hoped that once visitors were on the island, they would explore. “I think they would be shocked how much outdoor recreation there is here,” he said. “There are four miles of hiking and biking trails on my block.”

Some Staten Islanders like to add glamor to their daily lives. “When I go out to smoke my cigarettes on the rocks by the river, I see Pete coming out of his apartment, which is right next to the museum,” said Jim Sarlo, 61, site manager at the National Lighthouse Museum. Sunday, although it’s unclear if the comedian still lives there. He said he saw Ms. Kardashian leaving Mr. Davidson’s condo and also heading for the ferry a few times.

“I just say, ‘Hey, supper?’,” he said. “That’s what they say on Staten Island.”