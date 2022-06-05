How Kim Kardashian Knew Kylie Jenner Was Having a Boy

In the nose! Kim Kardashian predicts the sex of Kylie Jennerof her second baby before the arrival of her baby boy in February.

“I know what you have”, the Self-centered the author, 41, told the then-pregnant designer Kylie Skin, 24, on the Thursday, April 14, episode of The Kardashians. “Because now I can see [your] belly.”

While Jenner noted in a confessional that she “keeps the sex” to herself, her sister said, “I think it’s a boy.”

Kardashian, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband Kanye Westexplained: “You are skinnier this [time]. You’re prettier than you were last time. Like, girls take beauty to give it to themselves. The boys, like, know what’s going on and they just leave you a little prettier.

Kardashian previously predicted that the Kylie’s life alum would be a new mom. “We used to say, ‘Season 17, Kylie is having a baby.’ And we all looked at each other and [were] like, ‘Oh shit! It just happened,” the KKW Beauty creator said at an event in June 2018, four months after Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi, now 4.

In August 2021, We Weekly confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics designer was pregnant with baby No. 2. The makeup mogul debuted her bump the following month via Instagram, giving birth in February.

Although the reality star alum told his Instagram followers a few days later that his son’s name was Wolf, the baby no longer goes by that nickname.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the Los Angeles native shared in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Jenner and the rapper, 30, who started dating in 2017, have yet to reveal the newborn’s new name. The couple also hid their baby boy’s face, showing only his hands and feet in social media uploads.

The former E! The personality has, however, been open about the “struggle” to come to terms with her changing body.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said in an Instagram Story video from March. “I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying that because…for other mums going through this right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might seem a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us , but it wasn’t easy for me either. It was hard. I didn’t even think I would make it to this practice today, but I’m here and I feel better.

