How Kristen Stewart and Chanel created her look for the 2022 Oscars

In the beauty department hairstylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey they wanted Stewart’s natural beauty to shine through. Abergel used Virtue hair products and dyson hair tools to achieve the look of wavy, messy hair.

“I wanted to bring out the essence of Kristen with an effortless, relaxed style that had great structure,” says Abergel. “The look was inspired by her natural texture and the undone vibes of some of my favorite ’90s celebrity looks.”

Dempsey, meanwhile, used Chanel makeup for soft glamour: ‘Tonight’s look was all about polished skin,’ says Dempsey. ‘Clean and classic, with a defined strength to the eyes, it’s a look Kristen Stewart’s trademark’, and finished it off with Chanel’s Rouge Allure L’Extrait lipstick in 812 for a pop of color.

‘I started in the center of the lips with the lipstick, and then blended it out towards the edges to keep it modern with a natural finish,’ she says. ‘Next, I used Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil, in nude brun, for. set the lipstick and buff it into the lip color’.