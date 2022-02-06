How Lamborghini’s NFT called Space Time Memory was made

The NFT (acronym for non-fungible token) are one of the “passions” of the moment in the world of technology. Great brand and celebrities are investing time and money in their creation (from GameStop to YouTube to Vodafone). Even companies that are not necessarily technological have sought their way in this direction and an example comes from Lamborghini with his NFT titled Space Time Memory.

It was realized by theartist Fabian Oefner which is renowned for his particular works that have design and naturalistic objects as subjects. In the past, Oefner himself had taken a photograph of a Miura “exploded” and was then hired by Audi to celebrate the success of the R8. Subsequently, among the other works there is the one that tells, through the information collected by a drone, the evolution (in negative) of the alpine glaciers of Switzerland. His fantasy and imagination was therefore put “at the service” of the first NFT from Lamborghini divided into several parts and sold at auction until yesterday.

The first Lamborghini NFT made by Fabian Oefner

According to what Oefner himself told on his Instagram profile, the work started thinking about how to compose the photograph at the base of theNFT. In particular, the artist was inspired by two key subjects such as the rocket Saturn V which took off in 1969 for the Apollo missions to the Moon and the statue of Nike of Samothrace which is located in the Louvre. Once these two elements are kept in mind, it will be easier to understand the complete work.

After thinking about the main structure, we moved on to 1/8 scale modeling to get a clearer idea of ​​what the various important points will be when there will be the shooting phase in the studio. Oefner he not only made the scale model but also used sketches on paper to compose the scene. At this point the real analysis phase begins. The artist studied the 200 pages of the catalog of components of theAventador LP 780-4 Ultimae which will be the subject ofNFT Lamborghini.

The contact between the photographer and the company was crucial in deciding which parts were needed and on which days. At this point Oefner was invited to Sant’Agata Bolognese to begin the creation of the digital work. Two were present Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: one completely disassembled and one finished specimen. The various components have been studied, becoming familiar with them so that in the photos they appeared consistent with the structure.

Oefner himself “got his hands dirty” assembling part of the V12 engine ofAventador to prepare it for subsequent photographs. One of the most complicated parts of the job for Lamborghini it was having the right perspective once the various components were in place. The camera used was one Phase One XF IQ4 150MP with resolution of 150 MPixel and medium format sensor. The job of shooting the components lasted five days, having to capture 1500 of them. As for the body, this was photographed directly in the factory after painting.

Over here? Absolutely not. As can be seen in the final image, the Lamborghini “exploded” it seems suspended above the Earth. That is not a photographic ploy or photo editing but a camera was attached to a weather balloon and the latter flew up to 30 km of altitude. Once the background was obtained it was time to assemble the various components into a single image. The final file, according to Fabian Oefner, was 25GB in size with lots of layers. The work was therefore concluded.

As for the operation instead NFT from Lamborghini, five different versions have been made visible on the dedicated website. The buyer will have a support made of carbon fiber by the manufacturer and then sent to space on board the ISS in 2020. Inside there is a QR Code that gives access to theNFT related. The resolution of the image is so high (600 MPixel) that the user can enlarge it to see the V12 ignition order or even the smallest components that Oefner wanted to photograph to give even more verisimilitude to the scene.

