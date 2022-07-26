How likely are you to win the $790 million Mega Millions lottery prize

Nobody has managed to hit the winning combination of the Mega Millions and the bag continues to accumulate.

The uncertainty and expectation regarding who will be the lucky winner of the Mega Millions lottery draw, in which the not insignificant amount of $790 million dollars is at stake, one of the biggest prizes in the history of this game, is growing and many have the illusion that they can be the ones who keep the millionaire bag.

The last Mega Millions draw, in which $630 million was at stake, yielded 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 as winning numbers, plus the golden Mega Ball 16; however, no one hit the winning combination.

That is why a new Mega Millions draw has been scheduled for this Tuesday, July 26, where $790 million will already be at stake. Whoever manages to win the prize, will obtain in cash, minus taxes, approximately $464.4 million.

“Only 3 lottery jackpots have been won, in any game, at a level higher than next Tuesday’s estimated prize pool of $790 million,” the lottery said in a press release.

How likely are you to win the July 26 Mega Millions lottery drawing?

Anyone can get a lucky break, as with just one $2 Mega Millions ticket, you could end up the lucky winner of $790 million.

Since last April 19, no one has matched all the necessary numbers to win the accumulated pot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. But for the rest of the prizes, they are 1 in 24.

