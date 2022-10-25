How locus of control affects psychological well-being

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

What are the consequences of where we control our hope of control over what happens to us? What are the real implications of external and internal locus of control? In this article we tell you!

Do you direct your steps or does chance do it? The answer to this question has to do with the locus of control, a concept that refers to the factors or causes that we resort to to explain what happens to us on a day-to-day basis.

If our locus is external, we tend to attribute the “blame” (or responsibility) for what happens to us, to others or to circumstances. If instead, it is internal, it means that we tend to believe that what happens to us depends on us and, therefore, it is in our hands to change it. But, What are the consequences of both internal and external locus of control? on our psychological well-being? As we will see, neither extreme is good!

What is locus of control?

To what causes do you attribute the things that happen to you in your day to day? Who or what is in control in your life? You, the others, the circumstances…? This is what the locus of control has to do with, a mechanism that refers to what we believe is in control of our lives. When, in a generic way, we attribute what happens to ourselves, it means that our locus of control is internal.

On the other hand, when we attribute it to luck, to the environment, to others, to circumstances… then, our locus of control is external. The reality is that, in general, no one has a 100% internal or external locus of control, but we vary it depending on the situation. But we can say that each person tends more to one or the other.

The concept of locus of control was defined in 1954 by psychologist Julian B. Rotter. It is a mechanism that is integrated into our personality and according to a study carried out in 2020 by researchers at the Victoria University of Wellington, it would be correlated with certain behavioral patterns. For example, and according to the study, an external locus of control is associated with a greater criminal tendency.

An example to understand this psychological phenomenon

Faced with a problem at work (“today my students have not paid attention to me in class”), a person with internal locus of control would say that the “fault” is theirs, that they have not explained with enough conviction, that they have not been well prepared the class… That is, he would attribute the cause of the situation to himself (something internal).

On the other hand, a person with an external locus of control would say that that day the students were more asleep, that they are already at the end of the course and are tired, etc. Thus, he would attribute the cause of the situation to external and circumstantial factors.

To find out what our locus of control is, we need to think about our trendin diverse situations and areas (personal life, academic work…), not at specific moments.

Locus of control: how it influences our psychological well-being

The locus of control, both internal and external, impacts our psychological well-being, the decisions we make, how we feel and even our thoughts. The internal locus of control makes us more aware of our possibilities for improvement, and more importantly, it causes us to make and execute plans to achieve these improvements.

Instead, a strong external locus of control usually turns us into passive agents or spectators of what happens to us. Our hope has more to do with faith than with a proactive attitude.

Thus, generalizing a lot, we can say that, given what we can control, the internal locus of control leads us to proactivity and the external locus of control to passivity. However, this will not always be the case, because there will be situations in which we must adopt an external locus in order not to suffer (in situations that do not depend on us), and in which we must work on acceptance.

“There are two main choices in life: accept conditions as they exist, or accept responsibility for changing them.” -Denis Waitley-

Learned helplessness and external locus

We can link the issue of passivity and external locus of control with a very interesting concept in psychology: learned helplessness. And it is that, in certain situations, having an external locus of control can lead us to learned helplessness, when it leads us to passivity. It would be to think:since I can no longer do anything, since the situation does not depend on me, but on the circumstances, I abandon myself“.

Excess of responsibility, demand and internal locus

And, on the other hand, when we are very self-demanding and tend to think that “everything depends on us”, that “everything is in our hands”, we also run the risk of taking too much responsibility for things, for others… And this can make us suffer, making us feel overwhelmed because, Obviously, we can’t handle everything (at least, not with everything at the same time)much less everything depends on us.

There’s no need to! We don’t need it to be happy. We don’t need control of everything, even though we sometimes think we do (especially people with a rigid internal locus). Finally, another consequence of a high internal locus of control (when it is rigid and it is difficult for us to change it) is the fact of attributing to ourselves everything that happens to us (and even what happens to others), which can sometimes intensify the feeling of guilt. Guilty, for example, when we cannot change something that we think is up to us (when, in fact, it is not).

Balance and flexibility: the keys to having a good locus of control

The truth is there is no locus of control that is better than the other, since, whether we have an internal or external locus of control, we can suffer and also enjoy or make the right decisions. But if we are rigid in these roles, we are likely to suffer greatly from:

The things we cannot change or control.

The unforeseen.

Thus, the key is to try to find balance and flexibility, two elements that will bring us closer to a more realistic view of things and to being more compassionate with ourselves. In other words, it is about trying to adapt our locus of control to the situation, and trying to be realistic with what happens to us.

“Stay committed to your decisions but remain flexible in your approach.” -Anthony Robbins-

An exercise to reach balance in our locus

A little trick to start working on a proper locus of control (the flexible one that leads us to be critical and realistic with situations): make two columns on a sheet of paper; in the first, write down the things that depend on you and that you can change and in the second, those that you cannot.

With the information in the first column, you can begin to define the behaviors that you can carry out to change what you do not like. And with the information in the second column, you will have to work on accepting what does not depend on you. Focus on accepting it, even if it bothers you or hurts. And validate your emotions too. With this simple exercise, you will be a little closer to knowing yourself and finding your own well-being.

