how long and for whom, a nightmare – Libero Quotidiano





New squeeze on the way? This is what the government is considering. Coronavirus infections in sharp rise put Mario Draghi on alert and so it is not excluded the hypothesis of a curfew. Yes, but only for the unvaccinated. A decision that looks directly to Austria, where the Minister of Health Wolfang Mueckstein announced a Christmas in quarantine for the No Vax, who from 24 to 26 December and by the end of the year will be able to leave home “only to visit a loved one”. Here, let us know a background de The print, the curfew could be reserved for non-immunized people and contained at peak hours of large gatherings between relatives and friends, i.e. from 7.00 pm to 12.00 pm on Christmas Eve, from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm on Christmas day and during New Year’s Eve.



For authoritative sources reached by the newspaper, the idea is much more than a simple suggestion. On the other hand, the Omicron variant is spreading more and more. So much so that the premier has decided to introduce, in addition to the Green pass, the obligation to present a negative swab to enter the country. Not only that, because more than anyone in the government would also like to review the duration of the green certificate. After six months, the studies say, the vaccine loses more and more effectiveness and for this reason the certificate must also be corrected.





For now, however, we are at the stage of suggestions with Commissioner Figliuolo who invites “to be responsible in the moment of shopping and gatherings”, while the director of prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, invites for dinners and dinners to “avoid large gatherings” and rather run to make the third dose.



