How long before ‘Game of Thrones’ is ‘House of the Dragon’ set? – series news

On August 21, the first episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ will arrive in the HBO Max catalog, with Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as protagonists. And for all this, how long before ‘Game of Thrones’ does this new series take place?

An army of fire-breathing creatures are about to land in the HBO Max catalog with the first episode of House of the Dragonseries starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine. Being a prequel to game of Thronesthere are some numerical details that you must take into account, such as the period of time that separates these two productions.

It will be next Sunday, August 21, when the production based on the literary work “Fire & Blood” by George RR Martin will premiere, which will take place 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was born and set out to become one of the great monarchs of all of Westeros.

‘House of the Dragon’ will take place 172 years before ‘Game of Thrones’.



Bearing in mind that there are almost 200 years of separation between histories, it is important to mention that we will not see the protagonists of game of Thronesthis includes Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) or Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who by the way already has a confirmed sequel by HBO.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ characters that could appear in ‘House of the Dragon’

Something similar will happen in the theme of families that we will see throughout the series. Unlike game of Thrones where we met the Starks, Greyjoys, Tyrells, Baratheons or Boltons, to name a few, in the case of House of the Dragon nWe will focus almost entirely on the House of the Targaryens. Yes, there will be others like the Hightower or Velaryon, but the internal drama will be what drives this new production.

‘House of the Dragon’ will also show the legendary dragon riders of House Targaryen.



Now you know: House of the Dragon will take place 172 years before game of Thrones and we will meet the greats dragon riders who conquered Westeros long before Daenerys Targaryen.

