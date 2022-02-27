How long did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas date?

Gigi Hadid is a famous supermodel. Joe Jonas is an A-list music artist best known for performing with his brothers as The Jonas Brothers. So when Hadid and Jonas dated, the tabloids and fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable courtship.

Although the couple seemed legit, the romance eventually fizzled out. Both stars soon established long-term relationships with other celebrities. So how long exactly did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas date?

When did Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas go public with their romance?

Joe Jonas (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the Global Lyme Alliance “Unite for a Lyme Free World” Inaugural Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 8, 2015 in New York City. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

In 2015, both Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas were thriving. Jonas was on the verge of a new musical adventure, DNCE. Meanwhile, Hadid, who started modeling as a baby, walked the runway for brands like Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger. So when they started dating, people took notice.

Hadid and Jonas first made headlines in the summer of 2015. The former’s good friend Cara Delevingne dubbed the couple “GI Joe” in a July 2015 Instagram post. After the moniker became viral, Hadid went out to the public with a T-shirt that said “GI”. Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid broke up in November 2015, People reported, so their relationship lasted about five months.

What did Jonas say about his breakup with Hadid?

A few weeks after Hadid and Jonas broke up, photographers spotted the model with another singer, Zayn Malik. They went public with their relationship in December 2015, and it soon became an on-and-off saga.

But what came next really shook fans up. The Mirror reported that Jonas thought it was “very quick” for Hadid to return to the dating scene. “I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly, I mean it was definitely very quickly,” he allegedly said.

Even if you don’t believe The Mirror, Jonas reportedly unfollowed Hadid on social media after their split. And when he played “Plead the Fifth” on See what happens live in 2016, he singled out Hadid for “killing.”

Jonas and Hadid have moved on

What led to the breakup of Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas? It’s hard to say, but Hadid once let slip a revealing detail. She told fans on Periscope that Jonas first asked her out at the Grammy Awards when she was a teenager. She turned him down, but they remained friends until they started dating.

As for Hadid’s relationship with Zayn Malik, it lasted quite a while. They broke up and reconciled several times over the next few years, finally welcoming a daughter in September 2020. But, in October 2021, Malik and Hadid split after an alleged altercation with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. .

Meanwhile, Jonas began dating English actress Sophie Turner in 2016. The two got engaged in October 2017 and married two years later, in a giddy ceremony in Las Vegas. Just over a year later, in July 2020, Turner gave birth to her daughter. While Jonas and Turner are a high-profile couple, they like to keep their family life private. Perhaps Jonas decided to stay under the radar more after how things worked out with Hadid.

