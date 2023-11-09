How long did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd date?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it is not unusual for romances to attract the attention of fans and media. One such high-profile couple that everyone was talking about was Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. Their whirlwind romance took the entertainment industry by storm, leaving many to wonder how long their love story lasted.

Selena Gomez, a famous singer and actress, and The Weeknd, a popular Canadian singer-songwriter, first sparked dating rumors in early 2017. The couple made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in May of that year, confirming their relationship. World. Her red carpet debut thrilled fans, with many eagerly following her every move.

Their relationship seems to be going strong, with Gomez and The Weeknd often seen together at various events and outings. They were often photographed holding hands and sharing affectionate moments, fueling speculations about their romance.

However, after about ten months of dating, news broke that Gomez and The Weeknd had decided to call it quits. Although the exact reason for their breakup is unknown, sources close to the couple cited conflicting schedules and distance as contributing factors. Despite their split, both Gomez and The Weeknd have maintained a level of respect and admiration for each other, with no public animosity between them.

Question: When did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd start dating?

Answer: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first rumored to be dating in early 2017.

Question: How long did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd date?

Answer: They dated for about ten months before they broke up.

Question: Why did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up?

Answer: The exact reason for their breakup is unknown, but conflicting schedules and distance have been said to be contributing factors.

Question: Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on good terms after their breakup?

Answer: Yes, both Gomez and The Weeknd have shown respect and admiration for each other since their separation.

In the world of celebrity relationships, the romance between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd was a captivating chapter that lasted for almost a year. Although their love story has ended, their time together will always be remembered as an important moment in their lives and in the entertainment industry.