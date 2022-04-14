How long did Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez date?

This fall, actor Zac Efron will turn 35. And despite a long list of celebrity relationships, he’s one of the hottest bachelors in Hollywood. The high school musical sensation has enjoyed a successful acting career, starring in films such as The greatest showman, the paperboy, Y Neighbours. But his turn as teen heartthrob Troy Bolton launched him into worldwide fame, with millions of adoring fans.

Over the years, the Baywatch The star has dated co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Daddario and Lily Collins. She also shared an affair with Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez who still has people talking. Many wonder how long Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez dated and when they broke up.

Michelle Rodriguez and Zac Efron in 2019 | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Michelle Rodríguez often plays tough characters in movies like Women fight, resident EvilY Blue crush. He also appeared as a military helicopter pilot in James Cameron’s blockbuster hit. Avatarwhose second and third installments will be released at the end of 2022 and 2024.

So, fans were shocked that she connected with Efron, who is 10 years her junior. According to Refinery 29, the actors met through a mutual friend, Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi. They share a love of exercise, made evident by their toned bodies on a 2014 yacht trip in Sardinia, Italy.

The Daily Mail published exclusive photos of the couple sharing a romantic kiss, sparking rumors that the two were officially dating. The site reported that the famous duo was “touchable,” adding, “Zac and Michelle looked very down to earth while having fun on the boat.”

After the romantic date, the couple was seen horseback riding and dancing in an Italian nightclub before heading back to California.

According to Us Weekly, the dirty grandpa The star was later seen carrying an overnight bag as she left Rodriguez’s home in Los Angeles. The same day, the SMASH The actor posted on Instagram: “I intended to behave myself but there were too many other options.”

According to The List, despite having “great chemistry,” the couple split after two months of dating.

When did Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez split?

Before disconnecting, Efron and Rodríguez traveled to Ibiza, Spain. Us Weekly reported that they had a “huge fight” and decided to part ways, adding, “Michelle is going to do her thing.”

Sources claimed that Efron was “very interested in her, and maybe more than she is interested in him.”

Hollywood Life reported, “Zac and Michelle had an amazing, affectionate summer together, but differences in personality and relationship goals led to their split.”

Rodriguez told Interview magazine that she feared being in a long-term relationship: “I could never last more than six months with someone.”

Who are they dating now?

Rodriguez enjoys single life and is not involved in a relationship, at least not publicly. According to IMDb, in 2021 she reprized her role as Letty Ortiz in F9: The Fast Saga. The actor will also star fast and furious 10scheduled for theaters in 2023.

Efron’s last reported relationship was with Australian model Vanessa Valladares. According to Seventeen, the two had plans to move in together and looked at houses. But in April 2021, they called it off and decided to go their separate ways. For now, Efron is single and focused on his career.

Last year, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Show Host for Netflix Docuseries. Down to earth with Zac Efron.

“Honestly, I am grateful for the good health and happiness that come out of this pandemic,” the internationally renowned actor told El Paso Inc. “In terms of goals and resolutions, I always want to challenge myself, personally and professionally, and be more mindful and take time to appreciate the simple things in life.”

