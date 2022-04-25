How long do they last and what are the symptoms of Omicron in people vaccinated against Covid?

Pthat to which in various corners of the world Covid-19 cases have decreased, studies to understand this disease, on the contrary, have increased. This time we will talk about one published by the magazine The Lancet which explains the duration of symptoms produced by the Omicron variant In a person vaccinated with three doses.

A person infected by Omicron variant vaccinated with two doses and the booster dose can present symptoms for four dayswhile people who have been infected by the Delta variant has them up to seven.

What are the symptoms of COVID by Omicron?

The throat pain was the most common symptom, on the contrary, the loss of smell the one who showed up the least.

In that sense, the symptoms in people infected by Covid-19 depends on the variant.

Delta: Runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat, and loss of smell.

Omicron: Runny nose, headache, sore throat, sneezing, persistent cough, and hoarse voice.

How long does it take for symptoms to appear after infection?

Symptoms take time to appear maximum of four days.

How long can a person with COVID spread?

A person could be contagious for a week, minimum, five daysso it is recommended that you stay isolated so as not to spread the disease.