how long do you have to delete a message for everyone

WhatsApp is already the most used application in the world. The Meta app allows us to send messages, stickers and other multimedia content to other people who are close to you or on another continent. But sometimes it tends to happen that we make the wrong recipient and when we want to delete the message it is already too late.

That is why the question arose from millions of users: how much time do you have to “remove for all” on WhatsApp? We must inform you that you will still leave a trace of the deleted message, but with these steps you will know if that person read the notification.

This is how you can delete a message for everyone:

Sign in to WhatsApp

Open the chat in which you want to delete the message

Click on the message you want to delete

You will have to choose the option “Delete for all”

Keep in mind that you only have one week to delete the message

If your contact has already read it, you will only have 10 minutes to delete it completely.

Remember that all deleted messages will leave an alert with the content of “This message was deleted”.

What are the disadvantages of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has proven to millions of people to be a very useful application, but we know that there are some obstacles that they face. Does it have some disadvantages? One of the few problems, for example, is when they try to communicate with friends and family who do not have WhatsApp.

The app only allows users with an account to chat with others who also use the service. That forces you to convince people to join WhatsApp. Once you fix that, you find that there are very few issues with the app.

Beyond that, WhatsApp does not have a virtual assistant and this limits users to a maximum of files (you will not be able to send files, photos, or videos larger than 100MB and 16MB respectively).

On the other hand, you can call other users for free, but it uses data quickly. If you’re not connected to Wi-Fi, you could rack up data charges very quickly. Finally, one thing to keep in mind is that WhatsApp cannot call 911 or any other emergency service. You will need a real phone plan outside of this app.