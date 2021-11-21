How long does an electric car battery last: the survey

Electric cars, for some years now, have been literally revolutionizing the world of motoring, conquering an increasingly important slice of the global market. The advantages of zero-emission cars are many, even if there are some doubts, such as that linked to the actual duration of the battery.

AutoPlus, a French magazine specializing in the automotive sector, led one study very interested in trying to clarify what can be the real life of a lithium ion battery, also in relation to the guarantees provided by the manufacturers at the time of purchase.

The duration of lithium-ion batteries mounted on electric cars can be conditioned by a long series of factors: the most important are represented by the number of recharging cycles and by the characteristics of the “discharge-charge” cycle influenced by the use of a single car.

In general, each type of lithium-ion battery has its own duration that can vary between 1,000 and 1,500 recharge cycles, assuming that these are done to maintain a satisfactory recharge capacity, on average at 80% and provide levels of autonomy that are able to satisfy the owner of an electric car.

There are different types of batteries used for cars a zero emissions: the larger the size in terms of kWh, the lower the recharge frequency will be and consequently the life of the battery in question will be longer.

In this regard, the French magazine AutoPlus provides an example, taking into consideration a car equipped with a 77 kWh battery: in this case, with 1,500 recharges necessary to exploit a theoretical range of 500 km, the maximum distance of the battery is of 750,000 km.

The research of AutoPlus, accounts in hand, sheds light on the doubts related to the global autonomy of electric cars, considered by many to be lower than those equipped with traditional petrol and diesel thermal engines.

However, it should be borne in mind that at the moment there are not enough statistical data to support this thesis and the relative low average age of electric cars it does not help to create a reliable database.

Manufacturers dispense useful advice for the correct operation of zero-emission cars. In order to ensure the best possible behavior over time, it is recommended that you never go beyond the extremes of the icharging indicator, so never go below 10% and never recharge the battery more than 90%.

Another way to extend the life of batteries is to use slow recharging as much as possible, such as that in traditional power sockets at home, and proceed with fast recharging through the direct current charging columns only in cases of real need, for example when you have to go long you travel on the motorway and you have to reach a destination in precise times.