How long does Elden Ring last? The number of hours to finish the story

Elden Ring is out and many of you have been playing the new game from FromSoftware for days while others may be reluctant to start the adventure due to the sheer size of the content. But how long does Elden Ring last?

The Elden Ring campaign takes approximately 30 hours to complete but this value is absolutely indicative and obviously does not reflect the exact longevity of the game. Being an Open World full of activities and sub-quests, Elden Ring will be able to entertain you for hundreds of hours and it is certainly not at the end of the story that the game ends its thrust, indeed, at that point you will be only at the beginning of a very long journey .

Once you reach the end of the story you can activate the New Game Plus in Elden Ring, there are also the secondary quests and the multiplayer sector, aspects that, as mentioned, will keep you busy for a long time. In short, as expected, Elden Ring is an extremely long-lived game and new content could arrive in the future, just recently a hidden Colosseum was discovered in the Elden Ring, a sort of arena that according to various theories could be the protagonist of a PvP mode coming with an expansion, never announced by FromSoftware, at least for the moment. . If you want to know more, here is the Elden Ring review.