At this point, to say that the eyebrows have gained incredible importance is not to discover anything new, just as we know that the trend is to wear them quite populated and natural. Hence, techniques such as microblading have gained so many positions, to get thicker eyebrows or cover gaps where the hair no longer grows. In addition, the eyebrows, beyond framing the look and giving a lot of personality to the face, also have a protective function for the eyes together with the eyelashes. So, for all this, it is important to take care of them and know them.

What are hair follicles?

One of the most frequently asked questions is how long does it take for eyebrows to grow? But first, we need to know a bit about hair follicles. It is a complex structure in the form of a sac that is where the hair is born. The hair follicles of the body continuously go through different phases: growth (anagen), maturation (catagen) and loss (telogen), and within these phases the longer the growth and maturation phase lasts, the longer the hair will be.

In the case of the eyebrows, their length does not usually exceed that of two centimeters, since the growth and maturation phases last approximately one month. Instead, on the scalp the growth phase lasts several years therefore we can get to wear long hair.

How long does it take to grow eyebrows?

Before giving an answer to this question, we must differentiate that It will depend on whether the hair of the eyebrows has been removed from the root or on the contrary it has been shaved, since the growth time will not be the same. Like, there are also other factors that can condition their growth, such as genetics.

So, depending on the method used to pluck the eyebrows, they will take more or less time to grow. Eyebrows have a short cycle if we compare it with the cycle of the hair of the head, which takes between five and six years. But the one with the eyebrows takes a few months and grows 0.16 millimeters a daymuch less if we compare it with the hair of other parts of the body.

In the case of having shaved the eyebrows, as we have not pulled the hair from the root, it will regenerate much faster because the follicle’s growth pattern has not been interrupted. In a month or a month and a half the eyebrows will be almost completely grown and after two months they will be the same as before the shave.

Now if we talk about hair removal from the root, either with tweezers or wax, the process will be much longer. Since in this case the hair has to be born “from scratch” so will last four to six months until you achieve eyebrows like before waxing. Although in any case, this period can vary between some people and others. Taking into account from the way in which we have eliminated the hair, if it has been possible to damage the hair bulb or other factors, such as hormonal factors, diet or the speed that our own body has in regenerating itself.

Another interesting point that we must know is that having more populated eyebrows will depend to a great extent of the number of follicles located in that areasomething that is genetically predetermined.

If I pluck my eyebrows a lot, will they grow back?

What happens when we repeatedly pluck the eyebrows from the root, like with tweezers, is that we can damage the follicle if we don’t do it delicately. In this case, hair loss will be irreversible. For this reason, we appreciate how many women, following the fashion of thin eyebrows of the 90s, have practically lost their hair in this area, being practically unrecoverable.

So we must know that a follicle constantly removed from the rootends up damaged in time and it may never grow again or do it in a very sparse and fine way. But if the hair has fallen out and it is not a scarring, but for other reasons, such as stress, hormonal changes or lack of vitamins among other reasons, there is still hope that the hair can be recovered.

What to do to make eyebrows grow faster?

If you have launched yourself with hair removal and you have gone a little too far or you simply have not achieved the effect you imagined, don’t worry, your hair will grow back. Because as we have already said, for this not to happen it has to be due to constant root hair removal, that is why you should not abuse the tweezers or over-pluck.

One of the most important and most beneficial tips is to have a good dietas balanced as possible. Think that the more vitamins and nutrients that reach the hair bulb, the better. Another great tip is perform a massage in the area of ​​​​the eyebrowsthis will stimulate the area and improve circulation, which translates into a good shot of nutrients, since the blood vessels feed the cells of the hair bulb and supply hormones that modify growth.

In addition, this massage can be accompanied by some oil such as castor oil which is well known for stimulating hair growth. Or we can also opt for specific eyebrow serums that are formulated to fstrengthen brows, promote growth and condition.

Photos | @caradelevingne, @rosalia.vt, @rosiehw