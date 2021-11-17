How long does it take for the credit transfer to be confirmed

After the changes introduced by the decree – law no. 157 of 2021, the times for the credit assignment in the context of tax bonuses for the home, it could be longer than previously.

This is by virtue of any preventive checks which could be carried out on the practice by the Revenue Agency.

What the decree against fraud provides

On November 12, 2021, the decree – law no. 157 of 2021 containing measures aimed at combating fraud in the field of tax concessions related to bonus 110 and other home bonuses (restructuring bonus, ordinary eco-bonus, facade bonus, etc.).

There are several news.

The decree, first of all, extends the obligation of the compliance visa and‘asseveration about the appropriateness of expenses, even if you opt for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer for home bonuses other than 110 (for the 110% superbonus the visa and certification requirement was already foreseen).

Following this, the Revenue Agency updated the communication model of the option (to be sent by March 16 of the year following the incurring of the expenditure that gives the right to the tax benefit).

Once the communication has been made, we remind you that the transferee (ie whoever acquires the credit) must accept the transfer in his own tax drawer and thus the practice is closed.

Preventive checks for the assignment of credit

The same anti-fraud decree, however, establishes that, now, the Revenue Agency within 5 working days from the sending of the communication of the credit transfer, can suspend, for a period not exceeding 30 days, the effects of communications, even subsequent to the first, and of the options sent to the same Agency that present risk profiles, for the purposes of the related preventive control (see also Discount on invoices and credit transfer with preventive checks. Here is who risks).

If, from the prior check, i risks are confirmed, the communication of credit transfer is not considered to have been made and the outcome of the check is communicated to the person who sent the communication.

Where, on the other hand, i risks are not confirmed, or after the period of suspension of the effects of the communication (30 days), the assignment of the credit produces the expected effects.

You may also be interested in: