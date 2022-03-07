How long does it take to complete each The Legend of Zelda game?

As all fans know, The Legend of Zelda is an action-adventure saga created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka,and developed by Nintendo, a company that is also responsible for its international distribution. Its plot usually depicts the heroic adventures of the young warrior Link, who must brave dangers and solve puzzles to help Princess Zelda defeat Ganondorf and save her home, the kingdom of Hyrule.

The first game was released in 1986 for the NES and since then many installments have been released over the years on different platforms, which translates into dozens of hours of entertainment and fun. Pure adventure! Precisely about this we will talk to you today, since various tables with the standard and completist duration of the different installments depending on whether they are in 2D, 3D or spin-off.

2D games

Play original console Standard game time Completist game time
The Legend of Zelda (1986) NES 8-9 hours 10-11 hours
Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link (1987) NES 10-11 hours 11-12 hours
A Link to the Past (1991) SNES 15-16 hours 17-18 hours
Link’s Awakening (1993) | Link’s Awakening DX (1998) | Link’s Awakening (2019)
  • game boy
  • Game Boy Color
  • switch
 14-15 hours 18-19 Hours
Oracle of Seasons (2001) Game Boy Color 15-16 hours 22-23 hours
Oracle of Ages (2001) Game Boy Color 17-18 hours 24-25 hours
Four Swords (2002) | Four Swords Anniversary Edition (2011) Three hours 5-6 hours
Four Swords Adventures (2004) Game Cube 15-16 hours 15-16 hours
The Minish Cap (2004) GameBoy Advance 15-16 hours 27-28 hours
Phantom Hourglass (2007) nintendo ds 17-18 hours 32-33 hours
SpiritTracks (2009) nintendo ds 19-20 hours 33-34 hours
A Link Between Worlds (2013) Nintendo 3DS 16-17 hours 23-24 hours
Tri Force Heroes (2015) Nintendo 3DS 14-15 hours 53-54 hours

3D games

Play original console Standard game time Completist game time
Ocarina of Time (1998) | Ocarina of Time 3D (2011) 25-30 hours 35-40 hours
Majora’s Mask (2000) | Majora’s Mask 3D (2015) 21-25 hours 30-38 hours
The Wind Waker (2002) | The Wind Waker HD (2013) 25-30 hours
Twilight Princess (2006) | Twilight Princess HD (2016)
Skyward Sword (2011) | Skyward Sword HD (2021)
Breath of the Wild (2017)
  • Wii U | switch
  • Base game: 50-55 hours
  • The Master Trials DLC: 4 hours
  • The Champion’s Ballad DLC: 10 hours
  • Base game: 190-200 hours
  • The Master Trials DLC: 8-9 Hours
  • The Champion’s Ballad DLC: 13-15 hours

spin off zelda

Play original console Standard game time Completist game time
Link: The Faces of Evil (1993) CD-i 2-3 hours 5-6 hours
Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon (1993) CD-i 1-2 hours 3-4 hours
Zelda’s Adventure (1994) CD-i 5-6 hours 7-8 hours
BS Zelda no Densetsu (1995) SNES 3-6 hours 6-8 hours
Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland (2006) nintendo ds 25-32 hours 32-35 hours
Link’s Crossbow Training (2007) Wii 1-2 hours 5-6 hours
Hyrule Warriors (2014) | Hyrule Warriors: Legends (2016) | Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (2018)
  • Wii U
  • Nintendo 3DS
  • switch
  • 13-15 hours
  • 16-17 hours
  • 17-18 hours
  • 225-230 Hours
  • 320-325 Hours
  • 390-400 Hours
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda (2019) switch
  • Basis Game: 5-6 hours
  • The Eighth’s Ode DLC: 3-4 hours
  • The Symphony of the Mask DLC: 5-6 hours
  • Basis Game: 12-14 hours
  • The Eighth’s Ode DLC: 4-5 hours
  • The Symphony of the Mask DLC: 6-7 hours
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020) switch
  • Base game: 25-28 hours
  • The Pulse of the Ancients DLC: Not available
  • The Guardian of Remembrance DLC: Unavailable
  • Base game: 75-80 hours
  • The Pulse of the Ancients DLC: 13-15 hours
  • The Guardian of Remembrance DLC: 12-14 hours

Finally, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda has celebrated its 36th anniversary this year. Being a franchise universally acclaimed by critics and audiences, the last thing we have received is an HD version of Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch and months later it also released a cute themed Game&Watch.

This year, fans of The Legend of Zelda still have much to celebrate as, in addition to the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the Nintendo 64 classic, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also still scheduled for this year, with possible new details of it for this summer.

How many of these titles have you played? How long did it take you to complete them? Let us know in the comments!

