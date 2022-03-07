How long does it take to complete each The Legend of Zelda game?

As all fans know, The Legend of Zelda is an action-adventure saga created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka,and developed by Nintendo, a company that is also responsible for its international distribution. Its plot usually depicts the heroic adventures of the young warrior Link, who must brave dangers and solve puzzles to help Princess Zelda defeat Ganondorf and save her home, the kingdom of Hyrule.
The first game was released in 1986 for the NES and since then many installments have been released over the years on different platforms, which translates into dozens of hours of entertainment and fun. Pure adventure! Precisely about this we will talk to you today, since various tables with the standard and completist duration of the different installments depending on whether they are in 2D, 3D or spin-off.
We leave them below:
2D games
|Play
|original console
|Standard game time
|Completist game time
|The Legend of Zelda (1986)
|NES
|8-9 hours
|10-11 hours
|Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link (1987)
|NES
|10-11 hours
|11-12 hours
|A Link to the Past (1991)
|SNES
|15-16 hours
|17-18 hours
|Link’s Awakening (1993) | Link’s Awakening DX (1998) | Link’s Awakening (2019)
|
|14-15 hours
|18-19 Hours
|Oracle of Seasons (2001)
|Game Boy Color
|15-16 hours
|22-23 hours
|Oracle of Ages (2001)
|Game Boy Color
|17-18 hours
|24-25 hours
|Four Swords (2002) | Four Swords Anniversary Edition (2011)
|Three hours
|5-6 hours
|Four Swords Adventures (2004)
|Game Cube
|15-16 hours
|15-16 hours
|The Minish Cap (2004)
|GameBoy Advance
|15-16 hours
|27-28 hours
|Phantom Hourglass (2007)
|nintendo ds
|17-18 hours
|32-33 hours
|SpiritTracks (2009)
|nintendo ds
|19-20 hours
|33-34 hours
|A Link Between Worlds (2013)
|Nintendo 3DS
|16-17 hours
|23-24 hours
|Tri Force Heroes (2015)
|Nintendo 3DS
|14-15 hours
|53-54 hours
3D games
|Play
|original console
|Standard game time
|Completist game time
|Ocarina of Time (1998) | Ocarina of Time 3D (2011)
|25-30 hours
|35-40 hours
|Majora’s Mask (2000) | Majora’s Mask 3D (2015)
|21-25 hours
|30-38 hours
|The Wind Waker (2002) | The Wind Waker HD (2013)
|25-30 hours
|Twilight Princess (2006) | Twilight Princess HD (2016)
|Skyward Sword (2011) | Skyward Sword HD (2021)
|Breath of the Wild (2017)
|
|
|
spin off zelda
|Play
|original console
|Standard game time
|Completist game time
|Link: The Faces of Evil (1993)
|CD-i
|2-3 hours
|5-6 hours
|Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon (1993)
|CD-i
|1-2 hours
|3-4 hours
|Zelda’s Adventure (1994)
|CD-i
|5-6 hours
|7-8 hours
|BS Zelda no Densetsu (1995)
|SNES
|3-6 hours
|6-8 hours
|Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland (2006)
|nintendo ds
|25-32 hours
|32-35 hours
|Link’s Crossbow Training (2007)
|Wii
|1-2 hours
|5-6 hours
|Hyrule Warriors (2014) | Hyrule Warriors: Legends (2016) | Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (2018)
|
|
|
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda (2019)
|switch
|
|
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020)
|switch
|
|
Finally, we remind you that The Legend of Zelda has celebrated its 36th anniversary this year. Being a franchise universally acclaimed by critics and audiences, the last thing we have received is an HD version of Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch and months later it also released a cute themed Game&Watch.
This year, fans of The Legend of Zelda still have much to celebrate as, in addition to the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the Nintendo 64 classic, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also still scheduled for this year, with possible new details of it for this summer.
How many of these titles have you played? How long did it take you to complete them? Let us know in the comments!
