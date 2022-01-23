How long does Omicron resist on surfaces? Why is Omicron spreading so fast? The new study











A new study by Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan could help shed more light on the speed of spread of Omicron variant. Specifically, the new research has shed more light on the ability this coronavirus variant has to resist on surfaces.

How long does Omicron resist on surfaces? The new discovery

The research conducted by the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, published on the bioRxiv platform, measured the survival and persistence times on different surfaces of the SARS-CoV2 virus, both in the original version and in the variants that have occurred in recent months.

The tests, as reported by ‘SkyTg24’, would have shown that the Omicron variant manages to survive 193.5 hours (about 8 days) on an area of plastic (polystyrene), more than 3 times compared to the original strain (56 hours) and the Gamma variant (59.3 hours) and much more than the Delta (114 hours) and Beta (156.6 hours). Only the Alpha variant, with 191.3 hours, showed similar resistance to Omicron.

According to the same study, the Omicron variant survives 21.1 hours on a skin model, considerably longer than the Wuhan native coronavirus (8.6 hours), the Gamma variant (11 hours) and Delta (16.8 hours). hours). The survival of Alpha (19.6 hours) and Beta (19.1 hours) was similar.

Furthermore, the Omicron variant would have shown a greater ability to resist disinfectants than the Wuhan strain, but similar to that of the other variants and, in any case, not such as to require additional disinfection practices compared to those practiced today.

How long does Omicron resist on surfaces? The researchers speak

The researchers who conducted the research concluded: “This study showed that Omicron has the highest environmental stability among the variants. This suggests that this feature may be one of the factors that allowed the Omicron variant to replace the Delta and spread rapidly ”.

How popular is the Omicron variant? The note from the ECDC

In the past few hours, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) has announced that the Omicron variant has now become dominant in the European Union. In the weekly ECDC report it is explained: “The transmission category of Omicron in the European Union and in the European Economic Area has changed from ‘community’ to ‘dominant’, as a result of surveillance data and national reports”.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control spoke of an “aggregate prevalence of 78%” of the Omicron variant, which is “now dominant in the majority of EU countries and the European Economic Area”.



