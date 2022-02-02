How long does Phil the groundhog take?

Today is February 2nd and the most loyal readers of the Post they know that the Day of the Groundhog is celebrated, an American tradition that became famous all over the world thirty years ago thanks to the film I start all over again (Groundhog Day) of 1993 with Bill Murray. The ritual involves various marmots around the United States and Canada, which according to tradition would be quite adept at making predictions about the onset of the warm season.

Since the tradition is not scientific at all, fun as it is to follow, some researchers have recently wondered how good the marmots employed in the various cities of North America really are at predicting the arrival of spring. The rodents did not come out very well from their study: their predictions are no better than those that could be obtained by letting chance do it, for example by throwing a coin.

The most famous marmot of all – thanks to the film – is Phil of Punxsutawney, a town in Pennsylvania. According to tradition, Phil is brought out of her den on the morning of February 2: if she sees her shadow and quickly returns to her hiding place (because the day is sunny) it is said that winter will last another six weeks; but if Phil stays out of it, because she doesn’t see her own shadow, then winter will be over sooner. A committee of experts assists Phil in his undertaking, consulting with the groundhog and perhaps piloting his predictions a little.

Alex Ross, one of the authors of the new research, explained to National Geographic that the idea of ​​studying the forecasts for the day of the groundhog was born some time ago as a joke “in front of many beers”, and with the need to do something to fill the time during the periods of isolation and limitations due to the pandemic . Together with some colleagues from Lakehead University (Ontario, Canada), Ross recently published the outcome of his work in the scientific journal Weather, Climate and Society.

Their study is not the first, but it is probably the most comprehensive. The precedents had mostly dealt with Phil, without considering the numerous other marmots that gradually appeared in the towns of North America to predict the start of the warm season. Having more than one made it possible to collect a greater amount of data and above all to cover a wider geographical area, compared to the specific one of Punxsutawney.

As an indicator of the start of spring, the researchers used the Claytonia caroliniana, a plant that blooms as soon as spring begins in a large portion of the territory, compatible with the location of most of the marmots studied. Alex and colleagues estimated the bloom date in each year in the vicinity of each rodent looking for its shadow, comparing it to his prediction of early spring.

Initially the researchers had identified 45 cities in which there is the tradition of the day of the groundhog, but then they had to apply various criteria to have a representative sample thus excluding 12 locations. The 33 remaining marmots, between Canada and the United States, proved accurate in making their predictions half the time, as with the toss of a coin.

Phil stopped at 52 percent correct, while three other groundhogs (two in Connecticut and one in New Jersey) correctly predicted the arrival of warm weather 70 percent of the time. Other marmots turned out to be much less skilled, stopping at around 30 percent.

In Phil’s defense, it should be remembered that some locations have only recently begun their tradition of divining marmots and therefore offer little data to work on. In Punxsutawney the tradition has lasted since 1886 and there are at least 50 years of reliable forecasting records, a fairly large database for finding out whether the system works or not. Furthermore, various rodents have gradually succeeded one another in the den, considering that a marmot in captivity hardly reaches 15 years of life.

Beyond personalisms, the researchers concluded in their study that “without a shadow of a doubt” the predictions of the groundhog day are no more accurate than a prediction made completely at random.