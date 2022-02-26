How long does protective immunity against Covid-19 last after infection or vaccination?

As the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 spread across the globe in late 2021, it became clear that the pandemic had entered a new phase. Having experienced a previous Covid-19 infection or been vaccinated still left many people wondering how vulnerable they were to the virus.

Some 4.9 billion people, or 63.9% of the world’s population, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of February 2022. And more than 430 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Photo: AP

Then, given that the majority of the world population is immunized against Covid-19 or has recovered from the infection, people have rightly begun to wonder: How long will immunity triggered by vaccination, an active infection, or a combination of both provide immune protection?

This is a challenging question because the virus is relatively new and new variants are continually emerging. However, researchers are beginning to better understand how existing immunity protects against reinfection and the prevention of severe Covid-19 that can lead to hospitalization and death.

As immunologists studying inflammatory and infectious diseases, including Covid-19, we are interested in understanding the nature of such protective immunity.

Following vaccination or infection with Covid-19, your body produces two types of protective immune responses. The first type involves B cells, which produce antibodies.

Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins that form the first line of defense against infection or a perceived invader, such as a vaccine. Like a lock and key, antibodies can bind directly to a virus, or the Covid-19 spike protein, in the case of mRNA vaccines, and prevent it from entering cells. However, once a virus successfully enters cells, the antibodies are no longer effective. The virus begins to replicate in infected cells and spreads to other cells.

Microscopic image of Sars-CoV-2. Photo: AP

That’s when the immune system calls into action another type of immune cell known as killer T cells, They act as a second line of defense.

Unlike antibodies, killer T cells they cannot directly “see” the virus and, therefore, cannot prevent the virus from entering cells. However, killer T cells can recognize a virus-infected cell and immediately destroy the cell before the virus has a chance to replicate. In this way, killer T cells can help prevent a virus from multiplying and spreading.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the public has widely and mistakenly believed that antibodies provide the majority of protective immunity, failing to recognize the important role of killer T cells. This is in part because antibodies are easy to detect, while detection of killer T cells is complex and involves advanced technology. When antibodies fail, it is the killer T cells that are responsible for preventing the most serious outcomes of Covid-19, such as hospitalization and death.

Next come the true veterans of the immune system, who can provide strong, long-lasting immunity against infection based on their past experience.

After performing its tasks of eliminating the infection or the spike protein of the virus, antibody-producing B cells and killer T cells become what are called memory cells. When these cells encounter the same virus protein, they recognize the threat immediately and mount a robust response that helps prevent infection.

This explains why multiple doses of Covid-19 vaccines that increase the number of memory B cells prevent reinfection, or breakthrough infections, better than a single dose. And a similar increase in memory killer T cells prevents serious illness and hospitalization.

Memory cells can remain in the immune system for long periods, sometimes up to 75 years. This explains why people develop lifelong protective immunity in certain casessuch as after vaccination against measles or smallpox .

The trick, however, is that memory cells are very specific. If new strains or variants of a virus emerge, as has been the case numerous times during the Covid-19 pandemic, memory cells may not be as effective.

This begs the question: when do these different key players of the immune system emerge after infection and how long do they last?

Antibodies begin to mobilize within the first few days after infection with Covid-19 or after receiving the vaccine. They steadily increase in concentration for weeks and months thereafter. So, three months after infection, people have a strong antibody response. That’s why the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long held that people who have had a confirmed Covid-19 infection in the past 90 days they do not need to quarantine when they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

But around six months, the antibodies begin to decline. This is what led to the so-called “waning immunity” that researchers observed in the fall of 2021, months after many people had been fully vaccinated.

Photo: Reuters

However, immunity is much more complex and nuanced, and antibodies only tell part of the story. Some B cells are long-lived and continue to produce antibodies against a virus. For this reason, antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 have been detected even a year after an infection. Similarly, memory B cells can be detected for at least eight months, and memory killer T cells have been observed for almost two years after Covid-19 infection.

In general, vaccines have also been shown to trigger an immunological memory similar to that of natural infection. However, long-term studies of the comparison do not yet exist. However, a recent study that has not yet been peer-reviewed showed that a third dose of vaccine increases diversity of memory B cellsleading to even better protection against variants like Omicron.

But the mere detection of an immune response does not translate into total protection against Covid-19.

Based on the limited amount of time and research that scientists like us have been able to study Covid-19, it is difficult to accurately correlate the levels of antibodies and killer T cells with the degree of protection they offer.

So while it is becoming clear that some form of immune response against the virus can be detected for more than a year after Covid-19 infection, its levels may not be sufficient to provide full protection against re-infection.

A recent study by the UK Health Security Agency showed that protection against infection from two doses of the vaccine can last up to six months. Similarly, another study showed that mRNA vaccines were highly protective at two months, but decreased in efficacy at seven months, in part due to the appearance of the delta variant. In both studies, the vaccines were found to be better at preventing hospitalization and death than at preventing infection over time.

There are conflicting reports as to whether the protective immunity triggered by active infection is better than that induced by current vaccines. This may be due to the appearance of different variants of the virus during the study.

It is recommended to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite having had the disease.

However, the broad consensus is that Covid-19 infection can lead to protection comparable to that of vaccines, as shown in a recent study that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Researchers have also found that protective immunity acquired from the combination of a Covid-19 infection followed by a vaccination, called hybrid immunityis very potent and remains effective for more than a year after Covid-19 infection.

Interestingly, hybrid immunity triggers a very strong antibody response over a prolonged period.

Such studies show how important it is that even people who have been previously infected with Covid-19 get vaccinated to ensure the strongest protection against disease.

With the growing understanding that both vaccines and active infections can trigger a strong and sustained killer T-cell response that protects against hospitalization and death, immunologists are now investigating how to develop vaccines that can trigger a similar long-term sustained antibody response to prevent reinfections. The hybrid immunity of those who are vaccinated and have experienced Covid-19 infection may offer some useful clues.

*Prakash Nagarkatti

Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina

**Mitzi Nagarkatti

Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina