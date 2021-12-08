how long does the campaign last? Amount of hours of gameplay and missions revealed – Nerd4.life

Being the single player component of Halo Infinite, many will ask how long the campaign lasts, well we can answer the question based on what was found directly by the editorial staff, as well as in principle also by the other newspapers: in general we agree on a duration from 15 to 20 hours.

Being an open world, the Halo Infinite Campaign allows it to be crossed at different rates and therefore with different timing, depending on each one’s style of play. Completionists will take a little longer, as will those who want to fully explore Zeta Halo: on the other hand, 343 Industries has also filled the game world with secrets, surprises and easter eggs, as we have already seen before the launch. with the one dedicated to Craig found by someone in an inaccessible point of the map.

Consequently, the amount of hours duration is a value that is destined to change, but the average is between 15 and 20 hours as regards above all the main part of the Campaign plus some extra elements and secondary missions.

In this case, we report here what Pierpaolo Greco reported in the review of the Halo Infinite Campaign:

For information, we have employed 18 hours abundant to conclude the story of Halo Infinite, also dedicating a lot of time to secondary activities and totaling an 81% completion as indicated by the appropriate counter.

As for the amount of missions, in total there will be 70, including the secondary ones, but of these only 16 are the main ones that make up the history of the game, so you can also dedicate yourself to these in order to complete it. Moreover, we have seen that the missions are not replayable at present, but the selection of levels will still be introduced later.

Recall that Halo Infinite comes out today, December 8, at 19:00.