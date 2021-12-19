how long does the new PlayStation exclusive last?

During The Game Awards 2021 Horizon Forbidden West returned to show itself with a new trailer that highlighted the great variety and quality of environments, mechanical animals and game situations that players will face in the new adventure in the role of Aloy.

Given the upcoming game release of Guerrilla exclusively on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5, scheduled for February 18, 2022, fans trying to find out as much information as possible about the title, including how many hours it will take to complete the main adventure.

We currently have no precise official information, given that neither Sony nor Guerrilla have ever released any details on this, and it is therefore necessary to rely on some speculation. The campaign of Horizon Zero Dawn lasts about 20 hours, and it is therefore reasonable to expect a more or less substantial increase in longevity for the much more ambitious sequel. The duration of the main story of the new chapter of the series it could therefore reach 25-30 hours of play, if not beyond, having to deepen what is told in Horizon Zero Dawn and at the same time introduce a completely new map.

As for the total duration of the game, also taking into account the time required to complete missions and secondary assignments, the first chapter is around 40-45 hours, and it is likely that we will see an increase in this sense as well. Overall, Forbidden West could come to last a few tens of hours more than just the campaign principal completing all secondary activities and collecting collectibles.

However, the only way to know for sure how much the overall longevity of Horizon Forbidden West will be is to wait for any official communications from the developers, or wait until the day of the launch.