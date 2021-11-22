How long does the protection of the Pfizer-BioNtech anti Covid vaccine last, explained by those who discovered it

According to Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNtech, Pfizer vaccine protection against Covid-19 is “very high until the ninth month”, but “decreases from the fourth”. The booster dose will serve to protect the vaccinated and break the chains of transmission.

How long does the protection of the anti Covid vaccine last Pfizer-BioNtech? He answered this question directly Ugur Sahin, CEO of the German biotechnology company which together with the American pharmaceutical giant created the first vaccine to be approved and distributed in the world against Coronavirus. The protection of the vaccine against Covid-19, in particular against severe forms of the disease, is therefore “very high until ninth month“from the second administration, but” decreases from the fourth “, he specified in an interview with the German daily Bild.

For this reason, precisely in his Germany, as well as in the rest of Europe, it is “necessary to proceed with the vaccinations of recall, because they protect the vaccinated very well, restoring the levels of antibodies, and because they help break the chains of transmission of the infection “.

For Sahin possible a booster per year as for the flu

Ugur Sahin.

According to the CEO of BioNtech, the effect of the third dose of vaccine against Sars-Cov2, which “makes sense after a minimum interval of about four months”, will last longer than double administration. Subsequent recalls may therefore be necessary “only every year, as for the flu “, added Sahin, who then highlighted that the company intends to invest over one billion euros in its headquarters in Mainz. The goal is in fact to double the surface of the plant and create campuses for both research activities for both the administration, and finally noted that booster doses will help fight the epidemic in the upcoming winter season that promises to be anything but easy.

From today in Italy off to third doses for the over 40s

Not just in Germany. Also in Italy the third dose administration campaign continues. After frail, immunosuppressed, health personnel and guests and employees of the RSA, from today, Monday 22 November, to the over 40 receive the booster, while the reservations proceed. The new phase of the vaccination campaign opens in all regions – from Lazio to Lombardy, from Campania to Veneto, from Piedmont to Sicily – in advance of the first December date indicated initially. The vaccination with the booster dose is accessed by those who have completed the primary course for 6 months.