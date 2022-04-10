Entertainment

How long has Coldplay been in Mexico? The best MEMES

Mexico City /

Despite the success of the coldplay performances in Aztec territory as part of his tour ‘Music of the Spheres’Twitter and Facebook users did not forgive the British group led by Chris Martinthis due to all the time they were in Mexico.

A large number of memes and jokes circulated through social networks with which users showed their creativity regarding the prolonged stay of the famous groupwhich they related to different ‘customs’ or facts that are very popular in the country.

How many concerts did Coldplay give in Mexico?

The presentations of Coldplay in Mexico ripped out the past March 25th when they showed up at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, where they offered two concerts. Days later, the band moved to Guadalajara to offer two other presentations (March 29 and 30).

Finally, the April 3 began their show at Foro Sol from Mexico City, which ended on April 7 after four concerts that were a complete success.

The best Coldplay Memes

