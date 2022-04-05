BOTH actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are in a serious relationship as Long called her “the one.”

Long and Bosworth are actors who have appeared in many successful Hollywood movies.

How long have Justin Long and Kate Bosworth been dating?

On April 4, 2022, Long appeared on Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast.

He opened up about his relationship with Kate on the podcast, calling her “the one.”

The Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship in December 2021, reports Page Six.

“I got to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be, I didn’t know it at the time, but I was ready for the one,” Long, 43, told Viall.

“And the one I knew… I found him.”

The two have kept their relationship private as Justin said they don’t want to “share everything with everyone.”

“It’s strange. I want to do it, but I also want to be a protector,” Long said.

“I want to shout it from the rooftops, but I also want to be a protector. Is sacred”.

What has Kate Bosworth said about Justin?

Bosworth first revealed that she was dating Long in May 2021 via Instagram.

Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly amazing/funny/funny/kind/weird/thoughtful/totally awesome human being. Damn amazing human being,” she wrote at the time.

Her post came three months before she officially announced her split from ex-husband and screenwriter Michael Polish.

Kate, 39, and Michael were married from 2013 to 2021.

Long has been in Hollywood for decades and has also dated other Hollywood celebrities.

He has been linked to actress Drew Barrymore, the two of whom met on the set of the movie He’s Not What You Like.

He also dated The Dropout actress Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015.

“I followed him on Instagram and I thought something he said was really funny,” Seyfried said at the time.

“It was a photo of a snail, and the caption said, ‘F—ing MOOOOOOOOVE.’ She made me laugh out loud so I texted her.”