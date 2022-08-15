How long have the Skrulls been operating on Earth?

MADRID, 1 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Cobie Smulders, one of the protagonists of, Secret Invasion, the next Marvel series in which she will again get into the skin of the SHIELD agent, María Hill, has confirmed that, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the alien race of the Skrull has infiltrated the Earth for decades.

And so he has made it known during his participation in the ComicBook.com Phase Zero podcast while talking about this shapeshifter alien raceensuring that they carry presents since they appeared in Captain Marvela film starring Brie Larson that premiered in 2019 but whose plot took place in the 90s.

“They have been increasing their number. are good? Are bad? It’s something we’ll find out in the series“, Smulders commented before continuing, adding that “there really are a lot of them and in a way, it comes down to this, ‘Can I trust you? I can not trust you?’ And that’s fantastic. There really is all this tension,” said the actress, whose last appearance as Maria Hill was alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the film starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Of course, this is the same dilemma that the head of SHIELD already faced during his first meeting with Talos, the leader of the Skrulls whom Ben Mendelson will play again in Secret Invasion.





In fact, it was precisely in Captain Marvel where he at the time, leader of the extraterrestrial race, came to supplant Nick Fury himself confronting Carol Danvers on his crusade to save his people from the feared Kree Empire. However, despite his masquerade, he showed that he was not the villain they wanted them to believe and, both the powerful heroine and the spy helped him find a new home for him and his kind.

Now it remains to be seen if Secret Invasionwhose first trailer could be seen at the San Diego Comic-Con held last week, question if all Skrulls are benevolent or if they will be seen as a threat to consider. In any case, any doubt that fans may have will be completely cleared up when the series, which is framed within Phase 5 of Marvel, see the light on Disney+ in spring 2023.