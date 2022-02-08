how long it will have to be out

In yesterday’s match at the Penzo in Venice the absence of made noise Hirving Lozano In the Napleswho was injured during the national break with his Mexico: shoulder dislocation immediately reduced. The long stop which has been talked about so much, however, would seem to be averted.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – FEBRUARY 02: Hirving Lozano of Mexico is stretchered off after an injury during the match between Mexico and Panama as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Azteca Stadium on February 02, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas / Getty Images)

Important news on Lozano’s injury

Alessandro MartoranaFifa agent and intermediary who led the passage of Lozano to the Naplesspoke to the microphones of Third Half: the game continueson Tele Afor reassure the Azzurri fans about theinjury of the Mexican:

“The dislocation was reduced immediatelyL’operationwhich was the most serious hypothesis was frozen. Recovery times will not be long: between 20 and 30 days off. The way he plays, very fast and impetuous, often leads him to certain injuries. However, it must be said that the possibility of recurrence is very high“.