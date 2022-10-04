How long should you wait for an appointment for the American visa

After the resumption of formalities of documents issued by the Embassy and the Consulate of USA in Mexicopaused by the pandemic, citizens have reported a delay in the care of quotes for the US visa.

Due to the backlog of applications, the authorities have given priority to issuing immigrant type visasdelaying the issuance of tourist visas.



Photo: Pixabay

There are special cases for which the agenda is accelerated quotesfor example, are considered exempt of waiting: death cases or serious illness of an immediate family member who is in the United States; need for urgent medical treatmenteither for the person requesting the visa or for a ward; Y professional travel urgent.

To find out if you are a candidate for exemption from wait time, you should consult the page of the Department of State Of The United States Of America, always taking into account that both the Embassy and the Consulate carry out the selection processes separately.

How long should CDMX residents wait to schedule their appointment?

If the type of visa you want to request is of type ‘visitor’also known as `tourist visa´, the wait time for you date is approximately 633 days.

In the best of cases, the weather minimum for this type of visa is 180 daysat the beginning of the administrative application process.

In case you are interested in requesting a student visa either exchange Visitor, the wait is so just one day.



Photo: Pixabay

Finally, if what you require is the issuance of a immigrant visathe waiting time for your appointment will be 28 daysabout.

Please note that the estimated waiting time to receive a interview quote at the Embassy or Consulate of USAvaries weekly, depending on the number of requests and the workload of the personnel in charge of issuing the visas.

Also read: Countries where they pay the best salaries if you speak Spanish

How to request an appointment for the issuance of the US visa?

In all cases, the first thing you should do, if you want request an appointment for the dispatch of the US visais to submit the online visa application form DS-160, what is available here.

In addition, it is mandatory to create an account on the website of the Official Service of the Visa Information and Appointment System to generate your appointment.

To give continuity to Procedureyou must pay the fee corresponding to your request and generate the programming of your date, depending on availability. The price of this Procedure is $ 3,189 pesos for type visas B1/B2.

In case of requesting an exemption or a requirement of accelerated processyou must specify the situation after making the payment within the form.



Photo: Pixabay

Consider that traveling for the purpose of attending weddings and other types of social events, such as annual conferences, does not qualify for the issuance of a accelerated process.

Due to the fluctuation in appointment times, the Department of State and Consular of the USA recommends planning in advance your trip and the expedition of your visa.

So do not neglect your calendar and take into account the waiting time mentioned to obtain the United States visa.

Also read:What is the best time to book a cheap flight

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Sign up here:

https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters