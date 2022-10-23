How long were Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson married?

Actor Ryan Reynolds celebrates his 46th birthday on October 23. In addition to the success of the characters he has played, many things have happened in his life in these more than four decades.

Ryan Reynolds, who has made a career in comedy and drama, was born on October 23, 1976 in Vancouver, Canada.

It started very young. In 1993 she was part of the series “Fifteen”, which was distributed by Nickelodeon.

He also had roles in other productions such as “The X Files” and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, but his fame was consecrated around 1998 with Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place. She later participated in Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

On his 46th birthday, his followers remember his second marriage to New York actress Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson, now 37, has been married three times. Her first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds, between 2008 and 2010. At that time he was 32 and she was 23 years old. They were secretly married in an intimate ceremony in Vancouver, Canada.

She married for the second time with Romain Dauriac, with whom she had her first daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. The couple was married between 2014 and 2017.

Johansson married Colin Jost for the third time, with whom she has been since 2022. They are parents of Cosmo Jost, the second son of the actress born on November 22, 1984 in Manhattan, New York.

In March 2022, The Adam Project premiered on Netflix, which tells the story of a pilot who seeks to save the world. “After a crash landing in 2022, Adam Reed, a fighter pilot and time traveler, teams up with himself when he was 12 years old to save the future,” Netflix says in its review.

A few months later, it was released in August 2022. Free Guy, a film produced by Ryan Reynolds.

Early cancer detection

As part of a gesture to encourage early detection of colon cancer, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a colonoscopy that they shared in a video.

To Reynolds’ surprise during the procedure, which involves inserting a thin, flexible tube through the rectum, doctors discovered a polyp that was later removed and may have become cancerous over time.

Mental health

In May 2021, the actor was honest about what it has meant to suffer from anxietylaunching a message in which many of his followers felt reflected.

“May is almost over. It’s also Mental Health Awareness Month. Which brings me to this. One of the reasons I’m posting this is because of my longtime friend, anxiety. I know I am not alone and more importantly, those like me who schedule too much, think too much, work too much, worry too much and all, please know you are not alone. We don’t talk enough about mental health and we don’t do enough to de-stigmatize and talk about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope … ”, she wrote on that occasion.