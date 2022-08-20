how many and who are the children of the actress

Scarlett Johansson seems to be the perfect woman and a great heroine who goes beyond the screen. And it is that in addition to the fact that the actress is beautiful, with an excellent figure and having a great talent in front of the television or cinema camera, she also develops as a mother, a task that is not easy.

Despite the fact that the interpreter of films such as ‘Story of a marriage’, ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, or ‘Jojo Rabbit’, is usually very reserved with her private life, Scarlett is also responsible for the care and upbringing of her children . If you want to know more, today we tell you how many and who are the children of Scarlett Johansson.

At 37 years old, S.Carlett Ingrid Johansson has been married three times: in 2008 with actor Ryan Reynolds, whom she divorced in 2011; In 2014, the Marvel heroine married Romain Dauriac, whom she also divorced in 2017; and finally, in 2020, she married Colin Jost, to whom she is still happily married. Throughout these three marriages, Scarlett has fathered two children.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac, the first daughter of Scarlett Johansson

In September 2013, Johansson got engaged to her boyfriend Romain Dauriac, owner of an independent advertising agency. The couple began dating in November 2012 and in May 2014, Johansson’s Break Up album collaborator Pete Yorn stated that Scarlett was “very pregnant”.

By September 4, 2014, Marcel Pariseau, the actress’s spokesman, confirmed that Scarlett had given birth to a girl named Rose Dorothy Dauriac in New York.. Scarlett and Dauriac married after the birth of their daughter. But on January 26, 2017, the couple announced their separation.

It’s known that the adorable girl who was born on August 30, 2014 and she is a beautiful baby with blue eyes and fair complexion. Although she is still a child, Dorothy is already enjoying the perks of being a celebrity child, wearing the finest robes and garments, and receiving constant camera exposure.

In recent interviews conducted by his mother, Rose Dorothy Dauriac he has shown that he possesses the intelligence and wit shared by his mother. While the details of her education are currently not public knowledge as a matter of privacy and security, she is currently a preschool student.

Cosmo Jost, the second son of Scarlett Johansson

In 2019, Scarlett Johansson announced that she was engaged to the comedian Colin Josh in May. The wedding took place in 2020 and by July 2021, it was announced that the Black Widow was expecting her second baby, and her first with her current husband. On August 18 of that same year, her representative confirmed that she had given birth for the second time, this time to a boy named Cosmo Josh.

It is known that the parents are delighted with their one-year-old baby, and that Colin is a very dedicated father to his children: “Colin is a very considerate man and always helps in what is required of him, so a new family member was a natural fit for both of them. The baby is the best thing that could have happened to both of them,” said a source close to the actress.