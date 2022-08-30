How many assists has SAS made in 2021?

Consultation at a SAS Primary Care center.

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has carried out in 2021 a total of 102.6 million healthcare visits in Primary Care. A figure that represents an increase in activity by 27 percent compared to 2020, with inquiries from Family medicine already professionals of the Nursing at the head of its network made up of 1,513 Primary schools.

As highlighted by the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, within healthcare in 2021, all professional categories made a greater number of consultations compared to the previous year, 2020, with the exception of Pediatrics and Dentistry.

At this point, the role of Nursing in the Andalusian health system has also been highlighted, going from 26,669,436 consultations in 2019 to 26,728,831 consultations in 2020 and, finally, almost doubling assistance in 2021 with a total of 43,218,904 queries. This last figure would have been possible thanks to the “outstanding work done in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19”as well as the increase in care by Nursing after the implementation of the Welcome Consultation.

Professional coverage in Primary

the policies of coverage of vacancies and absences have been key in healthcare during 2021. Thus, as the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has pointed out, since last year the program to improve accessibility has been promoted through exceptional coverage of professionals in Primary Care, through which , when a professional is absent and no one can be found substitute in the Single Employment Exchange of the SASthe possibility of covering the absence with another job from another center is offered.

This model has allowed 34 Primary Care districts Andalusians are covered for the main demands of Family Medicine, Nursing and Paediatrics.