HOW MANY ATTACKS TO THE JUVE, RAISE THE ANTENNAS! THE OLD LADY ZOPPETTA …

The moment of the attack on Juventus continues, despite a poor ranking and totally clear episodes assigned, public opinion and certain personalities from the world of football work with the clear objective of burying the bianconeri.

Already in Verona we have seen a very careful refereeing, with a hard game totally allowed and with a series of episodes that must make us reflect. We have no counter-proof, but it is logical that certain characters try to influence something or someone.

The striking example comes from what happened with Roma and Inter, two episodes that are totally clear and limpid, Juventus were not the favorites in either case, they were given what they had to be given.

It is undeniable that it is no one’s fault that the Roma player missed the penalty and that a Roma player entered the box first, which also happened with Zenit, where a more fussy referee had the penalty repeated.

Likewise, it is absolutely not strange that Dumfries’ foul on Alex Sandro was granted, a stark and resounding episode that had to be conceded.

The oddity, if anything, is another, Mourinho, who instead of thinking about the coat with Bodo, who posts two photos, one of Juventus and instead in the match against Milan, where he suffered sensational episodes, says nothing.

Similarly, Inzaghi who speaks openly of being underdog against Juve, for a clear episode, but is not attacked for the sensational aid received in Empoli.

Instead, everyone attacks Juventus, perhaps with the clear aim of sinking them. Raise your antennas, because this team is already a limp old lady, if it is hit it can definitively sink, while if treated objectively and giving it what it deserves on the field, it could instead get up again, and this is perhaps scary.

