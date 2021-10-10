How many Bitcoin ATMs are there in the world?

Twenty-six thousand three hundred and seventy-eight. Cryptocurrency ATMs in the world have been steadily growing in the world since 2014 (CoinAtmRadar data) and could increase even more now that a sovereign state like El Salvador decided on September 7, 2021 (mark this date) to adopt bitcoin as legal currency. For the first time in its short 12-year history, the mother of cryptocurrencies has been recognized as legal tender by a state. We know the decision to be controversial and widely discussed as evidenced by the news of these days. As well as the risks associated with ATMs used to launder money through the use of cryptocurrencies. How has it written Wired the Uif (Financial Intelligence Unit), the body that carries out anti-money laundering checks on behalf of the Bank of Italy, has stepped up checks on bitcoin ATMs. But there are numerous reports of scams in Italy and abroad.

But how many ATMs in the world are there for cryptocurrencies, that is the machines that dispense bitcoin and, in some cases, also other cryptocurrencies in exchange for normal money?

It is interesting to note how it is noted in theStatista infographics that El Salvador is home to only four Bitcoin ATMs. The bulk is all concentrated in the United States and Canada with 24,669 machines. The data is from Coin ATM Radar a platform that monitors the diffusion of these equipments. Europe, including the Russian Federation, is second with 1,263 cryptocurrencies available in a total of 28 countries. In Italy as seen in this map we reached 49. Leading the cities of Bologna and Milan.

To follow the bitcoi trend in more detail, here is a critical playlist of cryptocurrency maps.

Who created this map is Satoshi Labs, a company based in the Czech Republic and active in the bitcoin sector (Trezor, one of the first “physical” cryptocurrency wallets is theirs). So let’s say they are not an independent body. However, they keep track of the places where bitcoins are used and classify them by sector. As you can see from the heat map, there are big holes like China that, as we know, has partly taken out of the game.

Quinstead we have an idea of ​​the physical infrastructure behind bitcoin. By clicking on the map you get to an interactive graphic that signals the nodes of the bitcoin network in real time when they are revealed by Bitnodes Crawler, a “spider” that intercepts these operations, the software code can be found here.





Here you will find the map survey methodology.

More scenographic instead this dataviz which shows transactions in real time. Each transaction is represented by a circle. The larger the circle, the higher the trade value. The data is taken from the blockchain.info page. While the color is chosen from the first s and characters of the hash. No more than 300 circles can be displayed at a time. On the other hand, there is little information on the reliability of the data.