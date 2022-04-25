How many calories are burned in ketosis?

Having a slim figure is the goal of many people, but this can only be achieved by drastically changing eating habits (including eating at times and the right portions), exercising and even taking time to rest.

In this regard, there have always been hundreds of diets and magic recipes to burn calories and lose weight, however, their effectiveness is not always the same, since the organisms do not react in the same way. In terms of this, there is a so-called ketogenic or keto diet, which has been used to burn calories by celebrities such as Kim KardashianHalle Berry or Jessica Alba, although for many even the term might sound unknown.

In that sense, this diet receives that name since the carbohydrates (such as bread, pasta, legumes, potatoes, rice, but also fruit and vegetables) are drastically reducedthe consumption of foods rich in fat is greatly increased (up to 70-80% of the total) and protein consumption is moderate (15-20%), according to the portal clear.

However, at this point it is worth clarifying what ketosis itself is. Diet Doctor makes the matter clear, mentioning that it is a metabolic state in which the body uses fat and ketones instead of glucose (sugar) as its main source of energy.

Glucose is stored in the liver and released as needed for energy. But if carbohydrate intake has been very low for a day or two, these glucose stores are depleted. The liver can synthesize some glucose from amino acids in ingested proteins through a process called gluconeogenesis, but it is far from enough to meet the needs of the brain, which requires a constant supply of energy.

That being said, one study found that people who follow a ketogenic diet lose 2.2 times more weight than those who cut calories and fat. Triglycerides and HDL cholesterol levels also show improvement, according to Health Line.

Among some of the benefits of the diet, according to the Clara website, are:

Weightloss: By decreasing the use of glucose as an energy source, fat stores are rapidly burned.

Avoid Cravings: By reducing blood glucose spikes, the ketogenic diet reduces cravings and hunger pangs.

Satiating: By increasing the consumption of foods rich in good fats, you increase the feeling of satiety.

“Sometimes people try to get into ketosis any way they can and they don’t get low enough carbs,” dietitian Melanie Boehmer of Lenox Hill Hospital told the Men’s Health website.. If you go low on carbs, but then skip one day, then this is no longer ketosis.

Boehmer advises “sticking to 20-30 grams of carbs a day to maintain ketosis. Sometimes the amount of carbohydrates can be varied based on daily activity and workouts. Remember here the foods that have more carbohydrates.

Thus, with the keto diet, daily calories are reduced to no more than 900 kcal. Being carbohydrates what is most limited, specifically to 20-25 g of daily carbohydrates.

Reducing carbohydrates is good when it comes to bread, pizza, pasta, rice, etc., and not in terms of vegetables or fruit. Consuming too many cereals can lead to obesity, diabetes, etc. And even then, drastically reducing your consumption is not a good idea either. This is confirmed by the new dietary guidelines, such as the healthy dish from the Harvard School of Public Health, which advises eating them as a side dish and not as a main dish, according to Clara.

In addition, Top Doctors provides a ketogenic or keto diet to burn calories, which would be like this: