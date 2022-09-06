How many calories does pineapple have and why is it a perfect ally of the diet

Related news

not so long ago pineapple It is at our fingertips in any supermarket. Our grandparents, without going any further, had to choose to eat it in its canned version, becoming a special and unhealthy dessert, like the handy peach in syrup. Luckily, in Spain we can already find this fruit full of virtues in its fresh format without further complication. greedy and refreshing, provides that extra hydration that we need in summer and has a flavor that almost everyone likes. of the genre Ananas comosusa kind originally from South AmericaThey say that it was one of the gifts that the natives gave to Christopher Columbus when he set foot on the continent.

It is currently the second most widespread tropical crop in the world behind the banana and its nutritional profile has turned it into a superfood. The Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) explains that only with a satisfactory maturation in the plant will the optimum nutrients be obtained from the pineapple, which is a complete nutritional bomb. with close to 90% watercontributes to hydration and intestinal transit, also providing vitamin C and iodine to protect cells from oxidative damage and regulate the functioning of metabolism, as well as thyroid function. They also highlight their organic acids and bromelainthe enzyme with proteolytic action that helps digest food proteins and is also responsible for our tongue itching slightly when we eat it.

With potassium and folic acid that enhance the growth and well-being of muscles, it is also anti-inflammatory. As if that were not enough, it stimulates protein production, protects the heart and helps prevent colds and dissolve mucus. Also, not only its meat is full of nutrients. Researchers from the Portuguese universities of Lisbon, Aveiro and Minho have published a study processing by-products such as the shell and the heart, which we usually discard, turning them into powder suitable for consumption that increases their fiber, mineral and antioxidant function values.

According to the FEN, the nutritional value per 100 edible grams of pineapple is as follows: 50 calories, 0.5 grams of protein, 0 grams of cholesterol, 11.5 grams of carbohydrates, 1.2 grams of fiber, 12 milligrams of calcium, 14 milligrams of magnesium, 250 milligrams of potassium and 20 milligrams of vitamin C.

How many calories does pineapple have?

As we have seen, the FEN amounts to only 50 calories from 100 grams of pineapple meat, To which we must add its high percentage of water that is close to 90% and the fiber. This fruit is a great ally of slimming diets because it has a perfect balance between calories, insoluble fiber and water, exerting a regulatory effect on the absorption of sugars and thus controlling blood glucose peaks. A good companion to avoid the feeling of hunger and binge eating.

In addition, it is also considered one of the most powerful natural diuretics, helping to eliminate liquids. Therefore, if regular pineapple consumption is combined with a healthy diet and exercise, it can contribute to weight loss. However, experts insist on the need to decouple it from diets miracle which, by the way, do not exist. A monodiet based on this fruit is widespread, relegating it to being the protagonist of various “crashes” to dip into an extra ration when we have gone too far with other foods. The excess elimination of liquid can lead to the loss of minerals necessary for our body.

It’s important to know how to choose the best pineapple from the market when we go to buy it, bearing in mind that, as the FEN pointed out, its maturation is vital to obtain all the nutrients. It should have a sweet and mild smell, never strong and fermented, like alcoholic or vinegary. touching her fingers must not be plunged into his flesh, because it would be past. If you release the juice at the base, it is not a good sign either. The perfect one feels heavy for its size, yields to the touch but doesn’t sink. An effective trick is pull one of the leaves from the plume and, if you can pull it out without difficulty, it is ready. If it comes off on its own, grab another one. And, if you have no choice but to buy it green, let it ripen upside down for a few days.

How to take pineapple?

The step that surely gives us more laziness when eating pineapple is to peel it although it may be easier than we imagine with these tips. The first thing is to place it on a board, lay it down holding the base and cut the stem and leaves with a sharp knife. We will repeat the operation on the opposite side so that it is flat and we can put it vertically with a support base. In this position we remove the skin in its entirety before cutting it. If we are not going to eat it all at once, it is best to cut individual slices without removing the peel and always cover it with a piece of the fruit itself, stored in the fridge, of course.

