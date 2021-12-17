how many cars, brands and tracks does it contain? Many details from Japan – Nerd4.life

Details interesting on Gran Turismo 7, as the quantity of cars, brands, tracks and various other information, derive from a promotional booklet distributed in stores in Japan during this period, reported online by Twitter user riku.

According to reports, Gran Turismo 7 is expected to contain over 420 car models reproduced “in the highest quality”, from over 60 car manufacturers, for use on over 90 tracks. The soul of the game will be GT Mode, the classic single player mode of the series, which after the Gran Turismo Sport parenthesis returns to the protagonist in this new chapter.

As for brands and cars again, the booklet talks about over 300 post-2011 models that can be purchased, coming from the brands present. Among these, the presence of at least the Ferrari F8 and F12, testifying to some exponents of the Maranello house in the garage.

The “used car resale” in the game will also allow you to purchase discontinued cars, dating back to before 2011 and even several decades ago, including historic Japanese cars from the 80s and 90s, with a lineup that will be “updated every day”.

The Tuning Shop it will allow you to change every internal element of the car and the trim between the engine, brakes, suspension, tires and more, with the possibility of buying even extreme objects such as superchargers, turbochargers and other elements.

Scapes mode includes over 2500 photo locations from 40 different countries, to be used as backgrounds for this “photo” option, which should also support ray tracing, as recently reported. The also return driving licenses driving, which will challenge players in different tests to gain access to higher levels of competition.

A remarkable variety of game situations is also expected in terms of missions and challenges, such as 0 to 400m Battles, Top Speed ​​Challenges, “Music Rally” to the beat of music and various other events that will add a lot of variety to the standard action.

Among the latest news on the game, we saw a video diary dedicated to the next gen version, while the ESRB confirms the presence of microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7.