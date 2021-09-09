How many cars does Vin Diesel own? Let’s discover the collection of the Fast & Furious star

Vin Diesel not only has shown his passion for cars through the nine episodes of the Fast & Furious saga, but also through an enviable collection of cars.

The Californian actor, interpreter of the iconic Dominic Toretto, now also the protagonist of a series of hilarious memes about the family that are becoming popular on social networks, owns the famous car of Fast & Furious, a 1970 Dodge Charger R / T. But this car, which is probably the symbol of the film franchise so much so that it has also appeared in numerous promotional posters, is just one of many in the vast Vin Diesel garage.

Among others, in fact, they stand out other Dodge models, such as a Dodge Charger SRT8 and a Dodge Charger Daytona. In addition to these racing cars, then, Vin Diesel can boast in its collection also two cars two Chevrolets, specifically the Chevrolet Chevelle and the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Gransport, and another Made in USA car, a Plymouth Roadrunner. Finally, even cars from the rest of the world: among them a Lykan HyperSport, custom-built with a twin-turbo six-cylinder capable of reaching a maximum speed of over 395 km / h capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds. As if that weren’t enough, finally, at Diesel – a name, a guarantee – they are also keep a Pontiac Bonneville, Toyota Supra, a Subaru Impreza WRX STI and a Mazda RX7.

What’s your favorite car from the Fast & Furious franchise? Tell us in the comments!