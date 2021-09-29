How Many Chances Are Dogecoin Reaching $ 1?

The price of Dogecoin increased significantly by 28.14% on Saturday. Amid the recent price hike, the “DOGE for $ 1” debate has resurfaced and the Dogecoin community seems to be quite excited at the moment.

In general, buy and sell actions give an idea of ​​whether or not a particular price trend can continue along the same path. Interestingly, at the time of writing, the cumulative sell orders, as a whole, are outstripping the number of buy orders. This essentially means that market participants, at this stage, are closing their positions and at the same time starting to take profit.