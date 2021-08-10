News

How Many Chances Are Dogecoin Reaching $ 1?

The price of Dogecoin increased significantly by 28.14% on Saturday. Amid the recent price hike, the “$ 1 DOGE” debate has resurfaced and the Dogecoin community seems to be quite excited at the moment.

In general, buy and sell actions give an idea of ​​whether a particular price trend can continue along the same path or not. Interestingly, at the time of writing, the cumulative sell orders, as a whole, are outstripping the number of buy orders. This essentially means that market participants, at this stage, are closing their positions and at the same time starting to take profit.

Are Market Participants Buying Dogecoin?

The gap between buying and selling has widened in recent days, in fact this reflected a negative value of 145.26 million DOGE and seems to continue to increase. Now, for the price of Dogecoin to appreciate, buyers must come to the rescue. However, looking at how trading has developed, it is argued that the altcoin price would not be able to sustain its rally.

A similar trend was also observed considering the depth of the market. The number of ask / sell orders seemed to largely exceed the number of buy / offer orders. Whenever open sell orders have been greater than open buy orders, the DOGE price has, more often than not, moved lower.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin considerations

Hence, the recent price hike could be attributed to a Dogecoin purchase. However, looking at the pace at which other market participants are exiting the DOGE arena, it can be concluded that the altcoin would not be able to sustain its rally in the days to come. In retrospect, the $ 1 dream seems to be quite far-fetched at the moment, even considering the techno-graphic analysis.

After trying to break the 2-month highs at $ 0.2800 on Sunday, the bearish pressures have been felt and above all for this reason that reaching the “first step” of $ 1 in a short time is rather unlikely.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

