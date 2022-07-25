Entertainment

How many children did Don Johnson have and with whom?

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 64 3 minutes read

Throughout his artistic career, don johnson He managed to win the applause of the audience for several of his mythical characters. In the list we can name Sonny Crockett from Miami Viceand also his leading role in the success Nash Bridges.

But in addition to attracting attention for his profession and the work he did, he also did it for his life. Each of his romances made it to the press, becoming a much-talked-about topic. Far from worrying, the actor always spoke with great respect, affection and happiness about each of his women and also about the family he formed with them. “We are a very artistic, passionate, volatile, fun and challenging family,” he said in an interview. Together they share great moments, such as Christmas and other festivities. Altogether, the actor He has 5 children and we present them below.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 64 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Britney Spears prepares her triumphant return to music: the details of her next release

10 mins ago

Sandra Bullock: the strange syndrome she suffers from and that could end her career

21 mins ago

Megan Fox once used Quentin Tarantino’s endorsement to defend her performance

32 mins ago

Brad Pitt has bought an old house for 40 million dollars in California | People | Entertainment

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button