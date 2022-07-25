How many children did Don Johnson have and with whom?

Throughout his artistic career, don johnson He managed to win the applause of the audience for several of his mythical characters. In the list we can name Sonny Crockett from Miami Viceand also his leading role in the success Nash Bridges.

But in addition to attracting attention for his profession and the work he did, he also did it for his life. Each of his romances made it to the press, becoming a much-talked-about topic. Far from worrying, the actor always spoke with great respect, affection and happiness about each of his women and also about the family he formed with them. “We are a very artistic, passionate, volatile, fun and challenging family,” he said in an interview. Together they share great moments, such as Christmas and other festivities. Altogether, the actor He has 5 children and we present them below.

Don Johnson, a proud father of his children.

This is the large family of Don Johnson

dakota johnson

The star is the result of the relationship that his father had with Melanie Griffith. Both interpreters were married in 1976, and stayed together for a few years. However, they later went their separate ways. We could say that dakota is the best known daughter of don johnson.

Like her parents, the young woman decided to dedicate herself to the world of acting. In recent times we have seen her in very popular movies such as The social network, 21 Jump Street and Cfifty shades of gray, the film where she gave life to Anastasia Steele and with which she reached the top of fame. Her most recent job was Persuasion beside Netflix.

Dakota, one of the most famous daughters of Don Johnson.

Jessie Johnson

The boy was born from the love he had don johnson with Patti D’Arbanville. Both maintained a relationship between 1981 and 1986; like melaniehis next love was also dedicated to the world of acting. Jesse he also followed in the footsteps of his parents; In this way, we have seen him work as an actor and producer in Hollywood.

He was part of very popular television programs such as Hawaii Five-0, Twin Peaks, Grey’s AnatomyY NCIS. He served as a producer on the film Chapman of 2013, in which he also shone as the protagonist.

Jesse (brown jacket and long hair) with his brothers.

Grace Johnson

Grace He was born from his father’s relationship with kelly phleger. Although she does not have a career in Hollywood like her brothers, the girl is also dedicated to the world of the arts. She works as a model with the firm IMG modelswhich represents stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss, and Paloma Elsesser, among others.

Since beginning her runway career, the young woman has walked for Banana Republic, Goop and Dakota Jinx. She has also posed in front of cameras for magazines like Glamor and Santa Barbara Magazine. Without a doubt, she is the owner of a great beauty.

Like Dakota, her sister Grace also inherited the beauty of Don Johnson.

Jasper Johnson

With Kellyhis current love, don johnson also brought the world to Jasper, one of the smallest of the family. Although it is unknown if the 19-year-old teenager has social networks, his father always shares images with him. He is a sports fan, and together they attend different Dodgers baseball games. He is also a basketball player, and his father couldn’t be more proud of it.

One of several matches that father and son share together.

Deacon Johnson

The smallest of all is Deaconwho is also the fruit of the love shared by the actor and Kelly. Like his brother, the teenager is also a big fan of baseball and the Dodgers. In the social networks of don johnson It can be seen that he maintains a beautiful bond with his son, since he shares the same sense of humor as him and they always accompany each other at all times.

Deacon, the smallest of the family.

