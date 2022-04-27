How many children do Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz have?

Married since 2010, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz have two children together: Leonard and Moon. In this opportunity, we share some details about them and we also tell you what are the values ​​with which their successful parents educate them. Do not miss the details.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz: all about their children

The couple of actors with Pedro Almodóvar, Jason Momoa and Al Pacino

Tell the story that Javier Bardem Y Penelope Cruz They had already known each other since the 90s, more precisely since 1992, the year they coincided in the filming of the film Ham Ham. However, the love between them was not born until some 15 years later, when they worked together again in Vicky Cristina Barcelonathe movie that Woody Allen filmed in Spanish territory and that made them share a cast with Scarlett Johansson.

After dating for a while, Bardem and Cruz got married and in 2011more specifically on January 22, they became parents for the first time thanks to the birth of Leonard. Time later, on July 22, 2013would be born Moon, the couple’s second and so far last daughter. Currentlytheir children are 11 and 8 years old respectively and they do not have a strong media presence because their parents prefer it that way.

Penélope Cruz and the values ​​that, together with Javier Bardem, they transmit to their children

If there is something that Penelope Cruz What Javier Bardem they are very clear that fame is something that must be taken with great care and keeping feet on the ground. This is a premise on which they have built their extensive and successful careers and also a human value that they seek to transmit to their children.

Without going any further, recently the protagonist of parallel mothers confessed in an interview that only now are they letting their sons see the ceremonies and awards shows that she and her husband participate in. In this regard, Cruz indicated that she prefers to convey to her sons the importance of having a profession that coincides with the vocation and the privilege that supposes being able to live from what one likes.

On the other hand, the fact that they keep them away from the media, and especially from social networks, does not only respond to the question of fame and the visibility of private life. On the contrary, her Penelope acknowledges that she prefers to be cautious about the children’s exposure to technologyespecially when they are in an age of growth and development.

It is for this reason that, together with Bardem, they made the decision that their sons They will not have social networks or mobile phones until they are 16 years old. What do you think? were you aware that Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz they are parents of 2 sons?

