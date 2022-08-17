How many children does Gal Gadot have and with whom?

A Gal Gadot It seems that the title of Wonder Woman It fits him very well beyond his fictional character, because after long days of recording he comes home to be with his children, accompany them and help them with their daily activities and homework.

“I’m a very, very happy woman who can’t wait to come home to my family every time I finish working on a movie.” he said recently in an interview when asked about his children.

israeli actress Gal Gadot married in 2018 with Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer, with whom they are very much in love and have formed a beautiful family. Together they have three young daughters, let’s meet them!

Alma Varsano

the eldest daughter of Gal Gadot and her husband’s name is Alma. The eldest daughter, who turns 12 this year, was born in November 2011. It was around the same time that the actress’s career began to take off worldwide.

maya varsano

Something that very few know is that Gal Gadot I was pregnant during the filming of “Wonder Woman 1984”, which is why he always jokes that this film is the first credit that Maya has in her career.

“With Maya, I get to enjoy it all so much more. I’ve also seen that having a second child changes your family dynamic, and I have to make sure Alma still gets a lot of love and attention from me.” said the actress about the arrival of her second daughter.

Gal Gadot has one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood.

Daniella Varsano

On June 29, 2021 Gal Gadot announced through an Instagram post the arrival of his third daughter Daniella Varsano. Next to the tender photo of her family, she wrote: “My sweet family. Couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella to our family. Sending you all love and health.”

The actress of “Wonder Woman 1984” He takes great care of his daughters’ privacy, so he avoids uploading photos in which their full face is visible. Of course, she takes advantage of every interview she has to talk about how wonderful they are and how happy she is being their mother.

What he has never said publicly is if they plan to continue expanding the family or if no more members will be added. That perhaps only time will tell. We will have to wait and see what fate has in store for us. Gal Gadot.

What do you think of the daughters of Gal Gadot?