How many children does Jennifer Lopez have and what are their names? – News 24

JENNIFER Lopez is best known as a singer and actress from the Bronx.

The 51-year-old – nicknamed JLo – is also a mum to twins.

Jennifer Lopez is mother to twins Emme and Maximilian Credit: Instagram

How many children does Jennifer Lopez have?

Lopez has two children with former partner Marc Anthony.

She gave birth to twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz on February 22, 2008, in Long Island.

Photos of Lopez and the twins were shared in a March 2008 issue of People for a reported $6 million.

Just three years later, the couple announced their separation and divorce.

Emme Maribel Muniz

Emme, Lopez’s daughter, played with her at the Super Bowl halftime show last year Credit: AFP or licensors

Emme is now 13 and following in her mother’s footsteps as a singer.

She surprised Super Bowl audiences by singing alongside her pop star mother at the 2020 halftime show.

Emme sang a rendition of JLo’s hit Let’s Get Loud, backed by a choir of other young girls.

The two then sang Bruce Springsteen’s classic Born in the USA.

During JLo’s It’s My Party tour in 2019, Emme also joined her mother on stage for a rendition of the 51-year-old’s song, Limitless, from the Second Act movie soundtrack.

Maximilian David Muniz

JLo’s twins Emme and Maximilian are now 13 Credit: Instagram

Emme’s twin, Maximilian, was not honored like his sister.

However, he also took a liking to the arts and a video of him singing Vance Joy’s Riptide was shared on Lopez’s Instagram.

Max, as Lopez calls him, is also believed to be taking piano and voice lessons.

Does she have stepchildren?

Lopez often shares photos with her fiance and children alongside her twins Credit: Photo provided by Tim Stewart News Ltd

After splitting from the twins’ father, Marc Antony, Lopez got engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has two children, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Although Lopez was to be the two’s new mother-in-law, the couple called off their engagement in April 2021.

“We realized we were better off as friends and we look forward to staying that way,” they said in a statement.

JLo and ARod announced that they called off their engagement Credit: AFP

Following their split, the former MLB star faced cheating allegations involving MLB Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy.

Shortly after JLo and A-Rod split, the singer rekindled her romance with ex Ben Affleck.

The A-list actor is the father of three children – Violet, Serafina and Samuel – whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple had been seen with their five children together in recent months after reigniting their flame.

Almost a year after splitting from A-Rod, Lopez announced that she and Affleck were engaged for the second time.

Who are JLo’s exes?

Ojani Noa

Lopez was briefly married to Ojani Noa Credit: Rex Features

Lopez was briefly married to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa.

The couple married on February 22, 1997, but separated less than a year later.

Since then, Lopez has endured legal challenges over her relationship with Noa, including in 2006 when she sued to stop him from publishing a book about their marriage.

Sean Combs

While working on his first album On the 6th, Lopez began dating record producer and rapper Sean Combs.

In December 1999, the couple were arrested along with two others following a shooting outside a Times Square club.

Lopez was quickly exonerated and has nothing to do with the incident.

Combs was charged with four weapons-related charges but was found not guilty.

Cris Judd

The singer married Cris Judd in 2001 Credit: Rex Features

After splitting from Combs, Lopez began dating former backup dancer Cris Judd.

They married on September 29, 2001.

But it was also a brief marriage, as they divorced less than a year later in June 2002, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ben Affleck

Just months after divorcing Judd, Lopez got engaged to actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck in November 2002.

They were dubbed “Bennifer” and quickly became a top super couple.

The couple were due to wed in September 2003 but postponed the wedding indefinitely just a day before the ceremony.

Lopez and Affleck then separated in January 2004.

Nearly 20 years after their split, the couple sparked dating rumors in May 2021.

They confirmed they rekindled their romance with a beloved photo shared on Instagram in July 2021.

After months of dating, JLo confirmed the couple got engaged for the second time in her newsletter email shared with fans on Friday, April 9, 2022.

She teased the big announcement with a video shared to Twitter, saying in the clip, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…”

Shortly before Lopez shared her big news, she gushed about her rekindled romance to PEOPLE.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different times in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very aware of those things. »

Mark Anthony

Following her heartbreak with Ben Affleck, Lopez began a relationship with her longtime friend, singer Marc Anthony.

She married Anthony in June 2004, and on November 7, 2007, on the last night of their headlining tour, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Lopez gave birth to twins Emme and Maximilian in February 2008.

But three years later, in July 2011, the couple announced their separation and filed for divorce in April 2012.

Their divorce was finalized in 2014, with Lopez retaining primary custody of the twins.

Casper smart

Between October 2011 and August 2016, Lopez had an on-and-off relationship with her former backup dancer, Casper Smart.

She then found love with former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez the following year.

In March 2019, the couple announced their engagement. In April 2021, they announced that they had called off their engagement.

