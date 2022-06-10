How many children does Julia Roberts have and how old are they?

Julia Roberts He was one of the great figures who gave a present at the Cannes Film Festival. There the actress surprised everyone with her style, always impeccable and setting trends in all fashion portals in the world. However, what caught the most attention about her participation was the statement that she made about her about her new movie, Ticket to Paradisein which he shares the cast with his personal friend George Clooney.

The actress confessed that it was the actor who convinced her to join the romantic comedy, which means her return to the big screen. But in an interview during the festival, she assured about the long-awaited production: “It will surely be terrible, because it has too much potential to be great… It will simply destroy itself.”

Julia Roberts in Cannes.

Furthermore, in the aforementioned talk, Julia Roberts She assured that she had stayed a little away from the big screen to prioritize her role as a mother. “If I had thought something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script that they offer me is good but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations, ”she expressed.

As a result of these sayings, many began to wonder who the children of the Mona Lisa smile actress are and how old they are. The truth is that they are the result of the sentimental relationship that the Hollywood star maintains to this day with Danny Moder.

The couple met while Julia He was shooting the movie El Mexicano in 2001, in which he shared a cast with Brad Pitt. There, the first assistant and director of photography stole his heart. But at that time she was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt and he was married to a makeup artist, but although they tried to avoid it, the crush was imminent.

One year later, Danny he divorced, she separated, and they began a love affair. On July 4, 2002, the couple married at a ranch in Taos, New Mexico. “When I met Danny… I found myself. When I think about what my life consists of and what gives it meaning, or I wonder what it is that shines inside me, it is always him”, Roberts revealed a few years ago in an interview.

Julia Roberts and her family.

From that love story, in November 2004 they had the twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, who are currently 17 years old. In June 2008, almost four years later, the last member of the family would arrive, Henry Daniel, who is about to turn 14.

Though Julia Roberts Y Danny Moder They try to keep their private life protected from the press and the paparazzi, from time to time they share a family or retro image of their children. Little is known about them, but some media say that they are great athletes and that they grew up away from the chaotic world of Hollywood, having a normal mother far from the concept of a movie star.

The unpublished photo he shared when the twins turned 17.