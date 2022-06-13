How many children does Keira Knightley have and where in the world did she decide to live?

In addition to being a great actress, with Oscar nominations, British Academy Film Awards and a Laurence Oliver to her credit, Keira Knightley is a benchmark when it comes to the defense of women in the film industry.

On several occasions, he expressed himself about the difficulties faced by actresses as opposed to what happens with actors. But also, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was involved in various philanthropic causes such as the fight against some diseases such as Dyslexia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Covid-19.

On her wedding day in France.

Although much is known about his social actions and his great performances in the cinema, little or nothing is known about his personal life. Keira Knightley she is married to the musician James Rightonkeyboardist for The Klaxons, whom she met in 2011 thanks to a friend of hers, Alexa Chung, who is the artist’s ex.

The couple married in May 2013, in a secret celebration in the south of France, in the town of Mazan. Only 11 people attended the ceremony, including family and close friends of the marriage. That event meant a scandal for the British media, who were waiting for the bride and groom on the Côte d’Azur, 200 kilometers from where they really were.

Some time later, Knightley Y Righton They held a second celebration in the United Kingdom, to be able to celebrate with all their friends and those who could not travel to France. Two years later, in 2015, they became the parents of their first daughter, Edie.

In 2019, Delilah, the couple’s second daughter, arrived. Since 2014, Keira Knightley Y James Righton They reside in Canonbury, a very nice residential area in the London Borough of Islington. There they bought a house that at the time cost them 4.7 million euros.