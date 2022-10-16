How many children does the actress who plays “Wonder Woman” have?

Gal Gadot is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. The Israeli-born actress is known for her roles in “Fast and Furious”, “Wonder Woman”, “Red Notice”, “Death on the Nile”, among many others.

Few people know that Gal Gadot She is married and even has daughters. That is why today we will review the private life of the actress.

Who is Gal Gadot married to?

Gal Gadot She has been married since 2008 to Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer. Even many people do not know this fact about the actress, since she is very jealous of her private life and she does not always attend the red carpets in the company of her family.

How many daughters does Gal Gadot have?

Gald Gadot She is the mother of 3 beautiful girls: Alma (born 2011), Maya (born 2017), and Daniella (born 2021). Alma Varsano was born just at the moment when the actress began to take off her career internationally, so it could be said that the girl came with a loaf of bread under her arm.

Gal Gadot She was pregnant with Maya when she was shooting “Wonder Woman 1984.” “With Maya, I can enjoy everything much more. I have also seen that having a second child changes the dynamics of your family, and I have to make sure that Alma still receives a lot of love and attention from me, “said the actress.



Photo: Gal Gadot and her husband. Source: Instagram @galgadot

In the case of Daniella Varsano, the actress became pregnant at the end of 2020, when the quarantine for Covid-19 still existed, so Gal and her family were able to enjoy the pregnancy all together.



Photo: Gal Gadot and her family. Source: Instagram @galgadot

The actress announced Daniella’s arrival through an Instagram post, along with a photo of the newborn and the Varsano family. “My sweet family. Couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. Sending you all love and health,” she wrote. Gadot.