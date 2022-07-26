How many children does Zoe Saldaña have and with whom?

Since he began his artistic career, Zoe Saldana has not stopped shining in Hollywood. The interpreter became one of the most applauded stars of recent years, mainly because of her surprising talent and her ease in bringing to life characters that become unforgettable.

Among his most important works we can highlight Avatar of james cameron, where it was placed on the skin of Neytiri Omaticaya. As she is one of the main characters, the actress will also be part of the sequel that will hit the cinema this year.

In addition to this success, it also became one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. By joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe Like Gamora, her popularity grew much more and she was also applauded by different generations. The truth is that the actress not only enjoys her professional achievements, but also the beautiful family she achieved.

The Marvel actress has formed a beautiful family.

Zoe Saldaña and her beautiful family: Who are her children and her partner

Although she is quite secretive about her private life, the actress is known to be happily in love with the Italian. Marco Perego. So much so, that in 2013 they decided to secretly marry in London. A year after this beautiful moment, they decided to enlarge the family and welcomed twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio.

Like any new mother, Zoe Saldana I had some fears about motherhood. “At first I thought it would force me to slow down, but it hasn’t happened,” he had declared in 2014. “Now I feel like I have a lot of energy to do all the things I want. Having twins is wonderful, even though It was obviously not something we had planned,” he added.

The actress revealed that she wanted to start a family with her husband, but at first they only wanted to have a child. “Of course it has been a blessing to have two at the same time. I grew up in a family surrounded by women, and now I live with three men, and they are like little savages: very spontaneous and playful. They force me to keep up. I’ve already accepted my new life, and I love it!” she revealed.

In December 2016, the couple welcomed their Third son: Zen Hilary. This pregnancy caused a lot of commotion in the public, since no one had seen images of the actress in the sweet wait. This is because the little one was born thanks to alternative methods: “If people did not see me pregnant, it is because, obviously, I did not carry it in my womb.”

This is what the family that Zoe Saldaña formed looks like.

In this way, we can confirm that Zoé has three sons and are the fruit of his love with Marco Perego. For the actress, her men are the most important and beautiful thing she has in her life: “Do you know what excites me the most when I wake up every day? The three works of art we have created: Zen, Cy and Bowie. I love them”.

