How Many Days Per Week You Should Shower (Not 7), According To Harvard, And Why

Harvard is one of the most prestigious universities in the world, Founded in 1636 under the name of clergyman John Harvard in the state of Massachusetts, it has already accumulated nearly four centuries of dissemination of knowledge in the sciences and arts. Throughout this time it has known how to stay ahead of the curve.

There are many successful public figures who have been trained in its classes. from tech luminaries like Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg Presidents of the United States like Barack Obama, George W. Bush or the Kennedy and Roosevelt familiespassing by film personalities like Natalie Portman or sports like Matt Fitzpatrick,

In addition to preparing students for their future careers, Harvard also serves citizens of all places and ages. through the wide Scientific and Social Studies The university remains at the forefront of the world of research and is of great help to various aspects of life.

Harvard surprises you by recommending… that you don’t shower every day!

Studies sometimes lead to unexpected findings. This is the case for the latest recommendation from the North American University. Normally one would not consider whether it should be discussed or not, but Harvard experts tell us not to shower every day, And it is not a matter of saving water but of our own health.

The usual thing is to wake up in the morning by taking a good shower before going to work, or go there to clean up after playing sports. There is also the option of taking a bath here, which is more comfortable. it’s all for Get rid of bad odor and look great, but most of all, for your own hygiene. While eliminating the soap from some bacteria.

Misuse of some products can be harmful

It’s not about water, but about shampoo, gel, conditioner… because these are products that contain chemical ingredients may harm skin or hair If they are used excessively. So you have to find a middle ground between basic hygiene and abuse: No, Harvard is not asking you to live a life smelling of humanity.

It is possible to bathe too often and for a long time Skin irritation occurs and may even lead to itching and infection, Therefore, if you don’t sweat it’s not recommended that you shower more than once a day, and even on a normal day when you’re not going to leave the house, says Harvard. That you don’t need to take a bath. In fact, your offer is four times a week, Of course, you should change your clothes so that dirt and dead cells don’t build up. It will be more.

This Is How You Should Shower According To Harvard

University experts explain what our shower should be like. They tell us to be on the lookout for high risk avoidance and to do it appropriately three minutesRubbing armpits and groin. The water should be lukewarm and always use antibacterial shampoos and soaps sparingly.