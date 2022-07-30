How many doctors will retire in Spain until 2032?

Doctors talking.

in the next ten years, to an annual average of between 7,000 and 8,000 doctors per year. This is reflected in a study carried out by the Study Center of the Granada Medical Union. The research analyzes the planning of specialists and affirms that”.

“The vast majority of doctors between 55 and 64 years old and a percentage of those between 65 and 69 who are still active will retire in the next ten/twelve years,” the study indicates. Based on the evolution of collegiate doctors in recent yearsit is recorded that in December 2021 there were a total of 283,811 registered doctors, with an increase of 7,620 (2.8 percent) compared to last year, 30,015 (11.8 percent) in the last five years and 64,780 (19.6 percent) since 2009. As they indicate, “these are important increases but you have to study them carefully because there are many nuances”.

Of the aforementioned groups, doctors between the ages of 55 and 64 are retiring and will continue to retire in the coming years. With the data of the group of 45 to 54 years in 2009, this made it clear that it would be a problem to replenish their places when they retired, “but the administrations did not react in time and now there is a lack of doctors of various specialties, with special importance in Primary Care for not being able to cover the places that remain vacantespecially in rural areas and in places that are difficult to cover, including fixed afternoon places in some centres”.

What is the average retirement age?

The study highlights that in Spain retirement age is highly variable. Currently, the legal age of ordinary retirement in Social Security is 66 years and two months if there was not enough contribution to retire when they turned 65 and 65 years with 37 years and six months or more of contributions, but they can access an early retirement up to two years of this legal age (from the age of 63) on a voluntary basis. Also, If they are civil servants, there is the possibility of retiring between the ages of 60 and 70..

You can also continue working after the legal age, if the physical and mental conditions allow it and increasingly the administrations allow it, for each year of delay get a 4 percent raise on this delayed retirement.

future forecast

In any case, the study concludes that to replace this important number of retirements, the residents who finish in these years are insufficient. “Knowing approximately the pensions forecast for the next ten/twelve years is very important, since it is necessary to plan for their replacement, training a specialist doctor requires, at least, a period of eleven or twelve years (six from the faculty, another from MIR preparation and four or five from specialized training)”.

The authors state that “in Spain there has been no adequate planning in the medium and long termdespite the many times that, since 2010, through reports we have warned of the lack of medical specialists to deal with the significant number of retirements expected in a given time and in certain specialties”.

Lastly, the investigation determines that “there is a lack of doctors from various specialties and there are ‘too many’ graduates in Medicine who have not been able to access MIR training. After ten/twelve years the number of retirements will drop drastically and possibly doctors who finish the MIR will have a hard time finding places to work in Spainthese future doctors are the ones who are now starting their studies at the faculties”.

The study advocates because Spain “needs, now and for a few years, many more MIR places, to train graduates from previous years who have not obtained a place to train.” It is estimated that they are possibly 3,000 to which must be added the approximately 7,000 that finished this year and that they are waiting for the MIR call.